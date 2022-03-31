Surry Parks and Rec Easter egg hunt Saturday

March 31, 2022 Mount Airy News Top Stories 0

The Surry County Parks and Rec Easter Egg hunt is this Saturday at Fisher River Park with the Easter Bunny to be in attendance.

The Surry County Parks and Recreation will be holding their Easter Egg Hunt at Fisher River Park in Dobson this Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. – 1p.m.

Bradley Key, program coordinator for parks and rec said, “The event is more than just the egg hunt…between 10 and 1, community vendors, agencies, civil service groups along with their vehicles are on display. Families come, visit these booths, talk with representatives from these agencies.”

The Easter Bunny is expected to be on-hand to visit with children and the young at heart. There will also be face painting, arts, crafts, and other activities.

Best of all, Key said, the event is free — however organizers are asking those attending to bring a canned food item for donation, with the food going to area food banks.

Of course, the big draw — at least for the youth — is the Easter egg hunt. Key said roughly 8,000 eggs will be there.

“Each egg will be stuffed with candy or toys and there is a grand prize Golden Egg to be found in each age group’s area,” he said.

Key explained the egg hunting is done in three shifts, with kids grouped by age. At noon, those aged birth up to 3 will collect eggs, at 12:20 p.m. the 4- to 6-year-olds will be let loose on the field; and at 12:40 those aged 7 and older will have their chance.

“You don’t want to be late,” he said with a laugh. “They can clear a whole ball field of thousands of eggs in less than 5 minutes. It is amazing. Generally, each child collects at least 20 eggs.”

He does say children need to bring their own baskets, although the county will have a limited number available for those who may forget or need an additional basket.

“It’s a great fun healthy activity for the families to get back involved in. Folks may have not had as much opportunity to have fun over the past couple of years. We’re happy to offer this as a chance to get out for a fun, family activity.”

He said the event is outdoors, which will limit potential COVID issues, and the county will have hand sanitizer on hand for individuals to use. There will be ample space for people to spread out, observing social distancing practices, he advised.

Key said if inclement weather occurs and the event cannot be held, it will still go on — just in a drive-through format, with folks able to drive up for youth to get some goody-filled eggs.