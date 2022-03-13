Bank building stands through the ages

A gloomy day in downtown Pilot doesn’t shadow the presence of this stately building.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
The Pilot Collection is now housed inside the old bank building. The collection is curated by Thornton and Pam Beroth and is available for tours by appointment. Photo courtesy of Jenny Kindy.
The 1900 Sanborn Maps offer a look at Downtown Pilot’s growing structures at the turn of the century. The bank building was only in construction at the time of this map.
Pilot Bank & Trust issued checks to their patrons. This check is from 1909 for $15 dollars.
If this building could talk, what would it say?
The National Historic Preservation Act began sometime in 1966 and since then Americans have been diligently seeking out, protecting, and preserving historic buildings and homes. Surry County, established in 1771, is no different. Each town, community, and hidden spot has secret gems to unlock and discover; from small one-bedroom cabins to large Victorian homes, Surry has a lot to protect.
The alluring town of Pilot Mountain, established March 9, 1889, has its leading land marker of the great knob, however it also has a historic downtown that showcases many prominent buildings. The old Bank of Pilot Mountain is one of those.
Laura Phillips, a North Carolina Architectural Historian, called the bank building, “the most architecturally significant commercial structure in Pilot Mountain.” The two-story Queen Anne style building began to be constructed sometime during 1900. The Pilot Mountain Sanborn fire maps from September of that year show the building in place. The details on the map read “from plans,” indicating that construction had started but was incomplete.
Once finished the building at the corner of Main and Depot streets stood with a domed turret with an octagonal roof. The two Flemish parapeted gables, more round than square, feature several curves with an appropriate piedmont at their center. While the building is narrow on the Main Street side, the structure stands as a demanding presence compared to some of the buildings in the row. The second story windows offer up the same curve as the gables, while the bottom is square with quarry-faced granite sills. The building was, and still is beautiful to behold.
The building’s notations in the National Register of Historic Places does not state an architect or construction team, we only know that the building was purchased and constructed to serve as a bank for downtown Pilot Mountain.
The Pilot Mountain Bank and Trust Company was established in 1900 and served patrons by the corner entry, through the domed turret. The second floor of the building was occupied by different businesses and practices from 1900-1930; professional offices, apartments, and even a doctor’s office/ sanatorium resided above the bank.
The building also played host to The Denny Brother Furniture company that was accessible on the Main Street side of the property before 1910.
The first bank failed in 1910 and was replaced in 1914 with the Bank of Pilot Mountain which occupied the building until 1994. The Bank of Pilot Mountain opened a new location in 1984, operating the original 100 E. Main Street location as a branch until it was sold to non-bank owners. The building is now owned and operated by Thornton Beroth as an antique petroleum memorabilia museum which you can visit by appointment only.
Buildings such as the Bank of Pilot Mountain make up some truly rich history here in Surry County. Taking an in-depth look into these places helps us discover the lives our ancestors lived and how our history can truly change lives. I encourage you all to take a stroll down any Main Street in our region and look for the history. You never know what you may find.
Emily Morgan is the guest services manager at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. She and her family live in Westfield. She can be reached at eamorgan@northcarolinamuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x229