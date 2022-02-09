Fire Marshal Jones retires

February 8, 2022 Mount Airy News Top Stories 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

Recognized for his many years of service to the county, Doug Jones holds a memento given to him by the Surry County Chiefs Council at the county commissioners meeting.

<p>Surry County Fire Marshal Doug Jones was honored at the county commissioners meeting. Jones is retiring after a career spanning nearly forty years.</p>

Surry County Fire Marshal Doug Jones was honored at the county commissioners meeting. Jones is retiring after a career spanning nearly forty years.

The Surry County Board of Commissioners took time on Monday to give proper credit and respect to Doug Jones who is retiring after a lengthy career in service to the people of Surry County.

“First of all, I want to thank God for putting me in the place that I been for the last 39 years. God proved to me many times that I was in the right place and doing the right thing I should have been doing.” Jones told the assembled crowd inside the Surry County Historic Courthouse, “I was where I should have been.”

A collection of firefighters and emergency personnel were on hand to offer their congratulation as well, big jovial smiles and a few jokes gave the evidence Jones is a man respected among his peers.

In 1982 Doug Jones started with the Surry County EMT and got his first promotion the next year. Moving up to full paramedic in 1986, his next step was to enter the Fire Marshal training program in 1989. From 1990 to his 2022 retirement, Jones has answered the call of the county.

During remarks Monday night, Jones said that he owes a lot to his family for their patience and understanding that his job sometimes meant sacrifices. “I have to give thanks and apologies to my family. For all the times I had to leave in the middle of a get together, or a party or a movie, or whatever. And apologize for missing several important events in their life.

“But that’s what I did. That’s being a public servant, that’s how it works.”

Thanks were given to former members of the fire marshal’s office, and everyone he has worked with over the last many years. A special note of thanks was given to County Attorney Ed Woltz with whom he worked together on several projects.

Jones thanked the members of the fire service and took a moment to reflect, “I am very proud of your accomplishments. I look forward to your accomplishments even more in the next thirty years.”

The county commissioners presented Jones with a certificate and the Surry County Chiefs Council presented Jones with a memento, a fire helmet from the fire chiefs of Surry County.