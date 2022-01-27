Traci George named Citizen of the Year

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Citizen of the Year is no stranger to most people in Mount Airy.
Traci Haynes George, who has been involved in multiple community organizations and charities, was chosen this year for the honor, considered the chamber’s most prestigious individual award.
She was on hand with her family, friends, and coworkers Thursday night at the chamber’s 61st annual meeting when she learned she would be this year’s recipient.
“I am very honored, humbled, blessed,” she told the roughly 200 people gathered for the annual meeting and dinner. “Thinking of the people who have been named (in years past)…I am very humbled.”
“She was one of the first people I met when I came here,” said Chamber President Randy Collins. “Every community should have someone who knows everyone in the community.” Prior to Thursday nights’ gathering, Collins said George has been nominated several time for the award — including by multiple people this year.
“Her community involvement shows how large her heart is and how much she gives back to Mount Airy and Surry County,” said one person who nominated George this year. “She’s an example of kindness and goodness and she gives it back to each person she knows. Even during her darkest times she continued to support the community with raising money for the Leukemia Foundation. She’s a rare gift to our community and deserves this recognition.”
“In addition to her responsibilities at WorkForce Unlimited, Traci has served as vice chairman of membership for the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, chaired the Christmas Tree fundraiser for the Surry Stop Child Abuse Now organization, served on the fundraising committee for the Shepherd’s House and participated in a fundraiser for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History,” another nomination stated. “Traci has been active in the United Fund of Surry for many years where she has served as chairman for the industrial division and has also served on special committees for the Mount Airy City Schools. She has volunteered in various ways for Reeves Community Center as both a fitness instructor and a coach.”
George serves as director of business development at WorkForce Unlimited, where she has worked since 1995. In addition to the volunteer leadership positions mentioned in the nomination form, she serves as vice chair of the Shepherd’s House, has served on the executive committee of the Tri-City March of Dimes, and has served on the boards of the Mount Airy High School PTO, Surry SCAN and Relay For Life.
Additionally, she has been involved in coaching area athletics, after a successful high school and college basketball career of her own. It was her last summer after college, while life guarding at Reeves Community Center, when her life changed.
That is when Teresa Lewis, founder of WorkForce Unlimited, approached George about taking a receptionist job at the firm. In a 2020 interview with The Mount Airy News, she said she didn’t really know what she would be doing, but two things about the offer enticed her: her admiration and respect for Lewis, and the fact that the firm placed a high importance on community service.
“That’s always been one of our core values, community — so once I was hired at WorkForce, that community thing was already instilled in me with my family,” she said at that time.
“When you talk about someone being able to see into a community’s heart you’re talking about a person it has a special gift,” one of the nominators said of George. “Traci’s ability to see a vision for caring for the homeless and many other organizations sets her apart from others. Her vision is part of her strength.”
Another nomination quoted Catrina Alexander, who serves as career development coordinator for Mount Airy City Schools, after having served as director of the Mount Airy Parks and Recreation Department.
“Traci was one of the first people I met when I moved to Mount Airy and became a Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce ambassador,” she said. “Her enthusiasm and energy was contagious. To be around Traci makes you want to be a better person. Regardless of where her job has taken her over the years, she is always involved in the ‘good-works’ of the community. Whether it is coaching aspiring athletes or advocating for a worthy cause, Traci is a friend to all. We are fortunate that Traci has chosen to continue to call Mount Airy home and to give back over the years with her time and talents.”
Even during difficult times — George was diagnosed with leukemia early last year — she found a way to turn that into a positive. She became part of a challenge over the past year to raise money for the Leukemia Foundation to fund research into treating and curing the disease — and she raised the most of all those involved in the Triad, with $30,000 in donations given to the effort.
“I’m speechless,” she told the audience Thursday night, before adding the only other time that has happened to her was when she met singer Carrie Underwood, eliciting a laugh from the crowd.
George concluded her brief remarks by repeating what she’d said earlier — “I’m humbled,” she said to a standing ovation.