State employees offered incentives

Kindergarten students participate in a classroom activity on the first day of in-person learning. Gov. Roy Cooper wants to keep NC students in the classroom as much as possible. “It is critical that we keep children learning in the classroom safely,” said Gov. Cooper. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Across the state, local school board and individual schools have been scrambling to meet the needs of students in unexpected ways. Gov. Roy Cooper joined in when he announced last week a new plan that would encourage state employees to assist in public schools decimated by staffing shortages.
With the ongoing surge of omicron, K-12 school districts across the state are experiencing staff shortages due to the increase of staff having to isolate or quarantine. Cooper’s plan will allow state employees to use volunteer days to work in North Carolina public schools as substitute teachers, bus drivers and cafeteria staff.
“Our district has faced this problem since the beginning of the school year and the return from winter break in the midst of the Omicron surge has amplified staffing challenges,” Dr. Travis Reeves, Surry County Schools Superintendent said. “So, the district welcomes any policy that can help fill these crucial positions during this time of acute need.”
School districts have experienced a far greater need for substitutes, bus drivers, cafeteria, facilities, and support personnel who can fill in for employees. Absenteeism is up for employees who are out with the virus, and with omicron’s widespread reach there has been an increased emphasis on quarantine and isolation to prevent further infections.
Breakthrough contaminations, reinfections of COVID for those who have had their vaccinations or have had and recovered from the virus, are on the rise across the country. The prevailing wisdom remains that having a vaccination and booster does offer greater protection than having none. Some though who had an early bout with the virus have now gotten sick with either delta or omicron, as the variants are constantly looking for ways to mutate and vector in new directions.
Therefore, isolating those who are confirmed to have COVID, and quarantining those who may have had exposure, remain critical components in staving off the pandemic. With masking and testing requirements in place for school system employees, it may be safer for kids to be in a controlled and supervised environment than at home.
Schools are more than a place for kids to learn. They are also safe places to be while their parents are working, and they support kids’ physical, mental, social, and emotional health. Parents and educators alike are desperate to minimize any additional missed classroom time for students at every level, and the governor is in agreement.
“It is critical that we keep children learning in the classroom safely,” said Gov. Cooper. “This policy will encourage state employees to lend a helping hand to our students at a time of severe staffing challenges for our public schools.”
The State Human Resource Commission’s Community Service Leave Policy currently states that full-time state employees are eligible for 24 hours of paid community service leave each calendar year. With approval from their supervisor, employees are encouraged to take part in efforts that would help in their community.
To drive participation in this limited time change to state policy, this new initiative is running through February 15, the Cooper administration is now allowing for the training time to be included as part of the paid volunteer off hours.
Furthermore, state employees had previously been restricted from using volunteer hours and then accepting the stipend. Now, under the updated policy, state employees are also eligible to use community service leave for volunteer activities, regardless of whether they are paid for their service
“Requiring people to decline their stipend would discourage state employees from meeting the current, urgent need for substitute teachers, bus drivers, and cafeteria staff in the schools,” the state human resources memo reads. “Moreover, many substitute teachers must pay out-of-pocket for mandatory training sessions, and the stipend pay for substitute teachers will work to compensate for this training expense.”
The benevolence of state employees is being called on during a most challenging staffing time. Creating an easier pathway to get additional assistance into schools is a welcome development for educators.
“Surry County Schools appreciates officials at the state level for recognizing the challenges facing public schools while we work to keep our students learning in a face-to-face environment with our educators,” Dr. Reeves said.
The goal for Gov. Cooper is to limit the further impact to students’ learning after a prolonged period of challenges and changes to and from remote learning. Parents across the state also had to quickly change gears as the virus created a need for an army of homeschool experts, seemingly overnight.
“State employees always step up to help our state in challenging times and this policy gives our talented employees yet another way to serve their communities,” said State Human Resources Director Barbara Gibson.
Dr. Reeves made specific note that Surry County Schools have a need for substitute teachers, child nutrition staff, and custodians.
If you are a state employee and would like to know more about how you can get involved volunteering in Surry County Schools, through community service leave, please contact Mr. Kevin Via, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources at (336) 386-8211 or viak@surry.k12.nc.us.