David Beal, long-time public servant, passes away

Former Mount Airy Commissioner and long-time pubic servant David J. Beal passed away Friday, after what his son described in a Facebook posting as a “brief illness.”
Beal, who served for a decade on the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners before stepping down in 2009, passed away at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson.
“His passing leaves a huge hole in our family’s heart, but we are heartened by the knowledge that he is safe in the arms of his Heavenly Father and is at peace,” Michael Beal posted on his Facebook page Saturday.
The elder Beal was a long-time public servant, seemingly having multiple careers in law enforcement, government, as well as in the textile industry.
Prior to becoming city commissioner, Beal was a police chief over the Mount Airy Police Department, worked as an agent with the State Bureau of Investigation, and served as Surry County Clerk of Superior Court for 14 years. He was also a member of the Mount Airy Board of Education for seven years, as well as working for Renfro Corp., where he retired as vice president of human resources.
He was involved in the sports community, as well, and was a member of Winston-Salem Baseball Hall of Fame, the Greater Mount Airy Sports Hall of Fame and the ring of honor of the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame.
That lifetime of public service was recognized five years ago, when he received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award, the highest civilian honor given in North Carolina and bestowed by governor.
“This is an award that is very, very special,” state Rep. Sarah Stevens said during a November 2016 ceremony held in the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners chambers as she presented the Order of the Long Leaf Pine certificate to him.
The person who nominated Beal for the award, Halee Ratcliff, spoke during his award ceremony after Beal’s long list of professional and community accomplishments had been read.
“What this impressive resume does not show, however, is the character and integrity of the man behind it all,“ she said at the time.
She also said Beal’s nomination was a slam dunk, explaining that then-Gov. Pat McCrory was exceptionally selective in awarding the Order of the Long Leaf Pine and the average process time for an application was about six weeks.
“When I received the call from the governor’s office that Mr. Beal’s application had been processed and accepted only two weeks after submission, I was hardly surprised.”
Beal was not a native of Mount Airy, and in that ceremony in 2016 he said he had no intention of making it his home,, planning to stay only a short time when he arrived in 1967.
“But it’s turned into about 50 years now,” he said.
Beal’s place in the community was cemented when he was appointed chief of police at the urging of top Mount Airy elected officials at the time.
“From that day on, I felt accepted in the community,” he said.
During that ceremony, and at other times during public meetings and in making statements to the media, he often credited others with much of his success.
“I have had the best people, the best family, the greatest associates with me in my jobs,” Beal said in November 2016.
He also credited the city officials he served with, many who are deceased. “I feel very special in this room,” Beal said from the podium of council chambers.
“If somebody asked me the definition of a good man, I’d say David Beal,” the late Mayor David Rowe said at the Long Leaf ceremony in 2016.
Funeral arrangements were not immediately available.