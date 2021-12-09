Removing lingering Toast eyesore

Broken windows, trash, graffiti and fire damage are seen to the home on Toast Road that Commissioner Eddie Harris said had been described as one of the worst offending properties in the county. Ryan Kelly | The News

When it comes to being a good neighbor, there can be limits. Sayings like one man’s trash is another’s treasure, or that fences make great neighbors are folksy and fun but when reality sends 20 tons of trash your way – there is zero fun involved, and simply no additional time for folksy.

The quiet community of Toast was humming with activity when a truck hauled off the assorted items of a squatters’ collection from the home at 158 Toast Road to the landfill. Waiting for the county or anyone else to fix the problem in their neighborhood was no longer an option, and so a group came together and sprung a plan into action.

County Manager Chris Knopf at this week’s Surry County Board of Commissioners meeting brought this action to the board’s attention. “The tenants were evicted twice, this last time they seem to have stayed away. They left in their wake 22.4 tons of debris and trash.” He reported that the residents of Toast organized themselves, got the equipment together and removed the tons of debris from the vacated home at their own expense.

Sitting a few houses to the west of the old Franklin firehouse, the one-story brick home on Toast Road had been an ongoing eyesore that was right under the noses of its neighbors. In Toast the homes are close to one another, not like in parts of the county where a big piece of land may keep a neighbor’s mess from view. “These aren’t ten-acre tracts with farmhouses on them, it’s a very dense community with most lots under a quarter of an acre,” Knopf said.

With trash strewn across the yard, windows busted out and evidence of a recent fire, the context clues would have suggested no one resided there. However, the property owner, Surry County Code Enforcement and the Sheriff’s Office would report otherwise. As would the new handwritten sign that occasionally would adorn the lot – announcing someone was indeed home.

Residents complained and the property owner did their due diligence to remove the tenants. The situation was too much for one senior citizen to manage on their own, and after failed attempts by the them at eviction, a long-term squatting situation developed.

Members of the Board of Commissioners knew of this home, complaints had reached them as well. “This is for that house on Toast Road, isn’t it?” Chairman Bill Goins asked. “I think I’ve gotten a call on that place.”

Commissioner Eddie Harris was involved with the removal project and told the Board of Commissioners that he appreciated the work of those in the community who organized and did the dirty work, at enormous potential risk to themselves. “Those community servants, they are to be commended. They used their own heavy equipment, dump truck, and it was a pretty messy situation.”

“The Surry County Sheriff’s Office was there. Doug Hall (Surry County Code Enforcement) was notified, he said this was one of his problem properties, of which we have many as you well know. He said this was one of his worst ones. It worked out really, really good.”

The Board of Commissioners has in the past few months had discussion on issues of nuisance properties and how the county can and should deal with them. When a tenant, homeowner or landowner allows their property to fall into disrepair to the point that it may cause a health and safety risk, the county does have a path toward recourse.

Progressive discipline moves up from notices and inspections, to fines and possible civil court action. The argument from some board members had to do with the subjective nature of such claims, because there may be instances of nuisance properties that would wind up being heard by the Board of Commissioners.

If the members of the board were the best suited arbiters of such decisions, and whether that was even the best use of the commissioners’ time were questions asked as well. That nuisance ordinance passed in a split 3-2 vote with then Chairman Mark Marion, Commissioners Larry Johnson and Goins voting yay, Commissioners Van Tucker and Harris were nay.

On this evening though, County Manager Knopf asked that the tipping fees for the Toasters who handled the haul to the landfill be covered, a sum of $1,007.55 and the commissioners had no problems in reaching a unanimous vote to cover this fee. It was a small price to pay, Commissioner Tucker said, to get out from under such a big mess.

Ordinances, evictions, and fines or not, the situation in Toast was not getting better for the folks on the ground. Waiting and wishing for assistance did not work, and there were no more cheeks left to turn.

It was action that many felt was needed, and so act they did for the whole community, even those who did not know it was happening. Now the project is done and with a little extra time again for folksy, the residents of Toast may reminisce that necessity was the mother of this intervention.