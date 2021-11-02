Arts district celebrates Melva Houston

November 2, 2021 Mount Airy News Top Stories 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

Lore and Tom Beckom danced as though they were the last two souls on Earth. The grand opening celebration of Melva’s Alley just happened to coincide with Halloween.

<p>Diana and Sylvia Chilton arrived early to scope out the entries to the costume contest.</p>

Diana and Sylvia Chilton arrived early to scope out the entries to the costume contest.

<p>A conversation is held under the watchful gaze of the late Melva Houston in the pedestrian alley that now bears her name.</p>

A conversation is held under the watchful gaze of the late Melva Houston in the pedestrian alley that now bears her name.

<p>Costumes, corn hole, street vendors and jazz were on the menu for the grand opening of Melva’s Alley.</p>

Costumes, corn hole, street vendors and jazz were on the menu for the grand opening of Melva’s Alley.

<p>Giant hammocks outside of White Elephant made a good place to relax for a moment.</p>

Giant hammocks outside of White Elephant made a good place to relax for a moment.

<p>Aquarius Moon took the stage for the evening which was also the final Market Street Arts and Entertainment District event of 2021.</p>

Aquarius Moon took the stage for the evening which was also the final Market Street Arts and Entertainment District event of 2021.

Leaving a lasting mark on Mount Airy, Melva Houston was remembered last weekend for her talent and her generosity. From a perch now on the side of Thirsty Souls Community Brewing, Houston will continue to look over Market Street for many years to come.

Saturday’s celebration off of Market Street in Mount Airy was for the grand opening celebration of Melva’s Alley. Jazz musicians, craft beer and street vendors were set up along the arts district for a day that also was the end of Market Street Arts and Entertainment District activities for 2021.

Once nothing more than a nondescript cut through, the Alley was transformed with vibrant colors, string lights hanging overhead, and seating below the large mural of Houston. Greensboro muralist Jeks created the mural, and will next be working on an Andy Griffith mural for the side of the south wall of the Brannock and Hiatt Furniture Co. building.

An adopted favorite daughter of Mount Airy, Houston lost her battle with lung cancer in May 2020. The Memphis, Tennessee native lived in the Granite City for more than four decades and is remembered fondly – even by those who have never met her.

“I never had the chance to actually meet her since we moved here just three years ago,” Robbie Curlee said. “I’ve heard her great music and felt her lasting presence through her close friends who I’m blessed to also count as good friends.” Many have shared similar thoughts both at the Alley’s opening and on social medial.

Those of big talent and boundless spirit often leave behind a large imprint and Houston was no exception. A veteran of jazz, blues and gospel, Houston’s singing career began as a backup singer for Isaac Hayes and she toured with the likes of Sam and Dave before stepping away from music for a time.

When she returned to the stage Houston found acclaim on tours of Europe, finding notable fandom in Germany. She also delighted crowds closer to home at the Carolina Blues Festival and the John Coltrane International Jazz & Blues Festival and was known to recognize faces from the stage at local venues.

Locally Houston is remembered for more than her voice. A free Thanksgiving meal for the public at First Baptist Church in Mount Airy was started by Houston 1996 and she lead the efforts through 2014.

“My body’s getting a little tired and I’m going to have to let it go for a minute,” she said at the time of stepping back from the leadership role of the holiday meal. Eighteen years of organizing and overseeing all the details was hard work, but she loved it.

Her fans and the community in return loved Houston right back. “I think it says a lot about Melva and who she was that people are here,” Beth Warner said Saturday evening as Aquarius Moon was ramping up the bass line to Bill Withers’ ‘Use Me.’

Toes tapped, grown men sang the wrong words off key but Melva Houston probably would not have cared. A performer who felt the energy from her crowds, Houston would have appreciated the effort even if the words were wrong.

“She could hold an audience in the palm of her hand and make them feel that they were involved in everything,” Karen Greene once said of her former band mate.

The sense of community that was felt around Melva’s Alley last weekend proved she is still very much involved in Mount Airy even after she has gone.