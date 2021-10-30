County holds trick-or-treat event for students

October 30, 2021 Mount Airy News Top Stories 0
Photos by Ryan Kelly

Joanna Radford in full gear from the Surry County Beekeepers Association.

<p>Robin and company greeted the students as they entered the Surry County Service Center in Dobson.</p>

Robin and company greeted the students as they entered the Surry County Service Center in Dobson.

<p>Ariel seen leading a vampire and a ladybug to even more candy. Students</p>

Ariel seen leading a vampire and a ladybug to even more candy. Students

<p>Underneath the Freddy Kruger costume is Board of Commissioners Chair Mark Marion.</p>

Underneath the Freddy Kruger costume is Board of Commissioners Chair Mark Marion.

<p>A fake hand offering a real high five was nothing for this trick-or-treater to be scared of.</p>

A fake hand offering a real high five was nothing for this trick-or-treater to be scared of.

<p>Moving the County event to the Surry County Service Center due to rain proved to be no problem for these students from Rockford Elementary.</p>

Moving the County event to the Surry County Service Center due to rain proved to be no problem for these students from Rockford Elementary.

<p>Hundreds of students were brought by school bus to the trick-or-treat event held by Surry County.</p>

Hundreds of students were brought by school bus to the trick-or-treat event held by Surry County.

Surry County held a Trick-or-Treat event on Friday for area students at the Surry County Service Center in Dobson. With the threat of foul weather looming, plans were shifted in the last days to move the gathering to an indoor haunted house walk through event.

The parking lot of the Service Center was filled will a collection of yellow school buses from the area and as one group of kids left, the next round was bussing in. What stood out from the street was the Surry County Sheriff’s Office tactical vehicle parked next to an ambulance with kids climbing in an out of each.

County employees and representatives from local organizations participated. Some groups were giving out candy or prizes; the Surry County Beekeepers Association was handing out self-enclosed tubes of honey with instructions to not open those inside just yet. More than that, useful information was handed out on honeybees and what can be done to help the dwindling honey bee population.

Smiling faces of kids in costumes were to be found in all corners with some of the adults seeming to have as much of a good time. The group from North Carolina Cooperative Extension was dressed appropriately as a cow and carton of milk. There were ballots for the teachers and students to take back to their classes and vote on what candy is best, a secret lesson in civics was disguised with a Snickers bar.

With adults and children co-mingling in costumes and Surry County Board of Commissioners Chairman Mark Marion lingering eerily in disguise as Freddy Krueger, this was not an ordinary day at the Service Center.