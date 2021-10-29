Dobson Halloween Fiesta Saturday

The Town of Dobson is hosting a Halloween Fiesta Saturday and the public is invited to join in. This event is bringing the fun and flavors of previous years’ Latin Fests and merging it into one big Halloween Fiesta celebration.

Saturday is the day to be in Dobson early as the Halloween Fiesta is kicking off in Dobson Square Park at 11 a. m. and running through 8 p.m.

The Halloween Fiesta is going to have fun activities planned throughout the day like mariachi bands playing from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The fiesta will be featuring Mariachi Grullense De Charlotte.

There will be food trucks on hand including T’s Treats, La Rancherita, Billy’s Concessions and Liz’s Tacos.

A children’s costume contest will be held with three age groups: 3 and younger, 4 to 8, and 9 to12. Adults are welcome to come in costume, but the contest if for the kids.

There will be carnival rides on hand and you can get an all-day wristband for only $5.

Salem Baptist Church and Solid Rock Baptist Church will both be on hand, as will many local businesses who will be participating in a trunk or treat.