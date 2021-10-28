Street Crimes Unit arrests Most Wanted

By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

One traffic stop last week yielded the arrest of two men including one recently featured among Surry County’s Most Wanted., The two men, each of whom had outstanding warrants, were charged with numerous felony drug charges including trafficking of methamphetamine.

On Oct. 20 detectives with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit conducted a vehicle stop near Piney Grove Road. The detectives recognized the passenger of the vehicle as Anthony David Bledsoe, 20, of 217 Wilbur Doss Road, Dobson. Bledsoe was known to law enforcement as being one of Surry County’s Most Wanted.

During the initial approach by detectives, drug paraphernalia was located in plain view, according to a statement released by Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt. Upon further inspection of the vehicle, detectives located trafficking amount of methamphetamine.

The driver, Freddie Lee Willard Jr., 41, of 4646 Little Dan River Road, Claudville, Virginia, was wanted on outstanding criminal processes out of Surry County as well as Virginia.

Willard was charged with three counts of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, one count of maintaining a drug vehicle/dwell/place for controlled substance, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A secured bond of $325,000 for Willard has been set, and his first court appearance will be this week. Willard received an additional secured bond in the amount of $8,000 for his outstanding criminal processes from both Virginia and Surry County.

Charges for Bledsoe include two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of resisting a public officer.

Bledsoe had his bond secured in the amount of $300,000 and he will also make his first court appearance this week. Bledsoe received an additional secured bond in the amount of $18,000 for his outstanding criminal processes.

Surry County’s Most Wanted appears in each Sunday edition of The Mount Airy News and is a service of The News and law enforcement agencies, such as the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information on individuals listed in the Most Wanted should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.