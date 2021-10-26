Three charged in drug arrests

October 26, 2021 Mount Airy News Top Stories 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

Brintle

<p>Griffin</p>

Griffin

<p>Ayers</p>

Ayers

In the ongoing fight against drugs in Surry County, The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has reported three local men have recently been arrested and are facing a multitude of charges relating to drug offenses. Not part of any ongoing campaign, these arrests highlight that a simple traffic stop can yield much greater results.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Street Crimes Unit andnarcotics detectives regularly conduct vehicle stops and search warrants that often result in the seizure of illegal narcotics. These recent vehicle stops and search warrants resulted in the seizure of trafficking amount of methamphetamine, trafficking amount of heroin, marijuana, and other illegal controlled substances, according to information released by Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt..

Recently arrested and charged were:

– James Robert Brintle, 25, of 163 Glen Terrace, Mount Airy, who was charged with three counts of trafficking methamphetamine, one count felony maintaining a drug vehicle, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of operating a vehicle with no insurance, one count of driving while license revoked, one count of displaying a fictitious license plate, and one count of no current inspection. The seizure of illegal narcotics was a direct result of a vehicle stop conducted by the Street Crimes Unit, according to the sheriff’s office. Brintle received a $250,000 secured bond and a court date of Oct. 27.

– Michael Andrew Ayers, 56, of 212 Sarah Street, Mount Airy, who was charged with one count of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver methamphetamine, one count of possession of Schedule IV (Alprazolam), and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. A search warrant was issued for the residence at 212 Sarah Street. During the search of the residence, the Mount Airy Police Department Narcotics Division, the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division assisted with the search. Ayers received a $20,000 secured bond and a court date of Oct. 27.

-Trolone Jerrod Griffin, 38, of 174 New Street Apartment #5, Mount Airy, who was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of trafficking heroin, two counts of felony maintaining a drug vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, one count of no operator’s license, one count of expired registration plate, and one count of failure to wear a seat belt.

Having allegedly found a trafficking amount of methamphetamine in the vehicle led detectives to execute a search warrant at the address of 174 New Street Apartment #5. During the search of the residence, detectives seized an additional trafficking amount of methamphetamine and trafficking amount of heroin inside the residence, according to the sheriff. Griffin received a $150,000 secured bond and a court date of Oct. 27.

Griffin has previously appeared among Surry County’s Most Wanted on Sept. 29 and Oct. 20, 2012 for charges relating to possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, sell and deliver cocaine, and maintaining a dwelling house used for keeping and selling cocaine.