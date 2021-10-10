Fire departments changed life for the town

Surry County’s 17 fire departments host many fire prevention and get-out-alive demonstrations across the region each year at schools and festivals. Hundreds of children die in house fires across the US annually, often because they’re afraid and confused so they hide rather than escape. The Fire Safety House, seen here in 1992 with a member of the Mount Airy Fire Department talking with five students, is used to help them understand and be prepared in case of an emergency. One of the simplest safety precautions we can take is installing smoke detectors and putting fresh batteries in them each October.
Matches were invented in 1826 by a chemist in England who dipped strips of cardboard into a flammable paste that included sulfur. Other chemists made the invention more combustible by adding white phosphorous. This allowed the matches to ignite if struck on any rough surface. Unfortunately, the white phosphorous was toxic to the workers – mostly girls and women – who made the matches. And they were a little too easy to use, though. Dozens of Surry fires were blamed on rodents carrying matches that ignited as they ran. A safer alternative was found in red phosphorous about 1850. They were safer because they had to be struck on a special pad on the box that also contained red phosphorous, thus the name ‘safety matches’ like these from the museum’s collection. Also, the red chemical wasn’t toxic. They were far less popular, however, and remained in production until outlawed in the US in 1910.
Fire departments were routinely called to the region’s factories, foundries, and blacksmith shops. In Mount Airy that often meant the many furniture factories along Factory Street and the railroad. The chemicals used to finish the furniture combined with thousands of linear board feet of lumber made a potentially dangerous situation for fire fighters. The town’s fire department records include a call on Oct. 26, 1921 to National Furniture Co., pictured here in the early 1900s. The report says, “Hardest fire to handle we have had. Fire being in paint, varnish and gasoline. Boys did mighty good work.”
In a world where light, heat, and food preparation involved open flame and where so many materials in homes, barns, and factories were naturally flammable there were a lot of fires. If an oil lamp like this one was knocked over the spilled oil spread and fueled the flames. Fabric upholstery and clothing burned easily. Cotton lace or velvet curtains carried the flame to the ceiling where it became even more difficult to extinguish. The Victorian parlor exhibit at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History shows a moment in time when common folks had more access to finer goods and leisure time. A closer look with an eye toward safety, however, can paint a grimmer picture.
A cool, clear night in Mount Airy was split by the discordant clang of the fire bell. A dozen men leapt from their beds. They ran to the fire house and drew the hose reel wagons through the evening dark to the train depot where a wooden shed, “enwrapped in flames,” blazed ferociously next to the depot.
The crew of the company’s second unit soon had the hose connected to one of the town’s new fire hydrants and directed a steady stream of water on the building. They were joined by the first unit and the fire was extinguished in short order with only one injury.
That night, April 5, 1904, was the first fire alarm answered by the newly formed Mount Airy Hose Company.
M. A. Lowry, editor and owner of the Mount Airy News, made a last minute addition to the next day’s paper to praise the department.
“We do not believe any fire company could do better or quicker work,” he printed. “The water was plentiful, pressure all that could be desired, and the firemen worked heroically. … Ain’t you proud of the fire company and water works! We are. Three cheers for the fire boys!”
The appreciation was real. Mount Airy had suffered several major losses to fires that citizens in bucket brigades couldn’t contain. Fire was a constant demon in a world where flame was part of the everyday life.
The shed sat just a few dozen feet from stacks of lumber at the Banner Manufacturing yard. Those, in turn, sat next to businesses, homes, and acres of lumber stacked around four of the most vital businesses in the region; the furniture factories.
M.H. Sparger, secretary of the fire department, noted in his elegant penmanship that the fire fighters had “saved property consisting of lumber piled adjoining the building to the amount of about $4000 (conservatively equivalent to $120,000 today) and other property which would have been considerably damaged by heat.”
He also noted that their “unfamiliarity with the location of the hydrants” had hindered their work at first. The water mains, filled by gravity pressure and pumps from a well and tower on Lebanon Hill to the west of North Main Street, were a new and important tool in their kit.
That kit was important to the whole region. Fires and fire deaths were far too common. The local economy took a body blow whenever businesses were lost. Home fires, where victims were often children, were so much worse.
The town had organized a “hook, ladder, and bucket” company December 4, 1891, just 27 days before the New Years Eve conflagration that would destroy the magnificent Blue Ridge Inn and the entire block it sat on.
The 1904 company added hand-drawn and later horse-drawn hose reels that drew water from hydrants, wells, and creeks when possible. When it wasn’t there were tanks of water pressurized by hand pumps.
In 1917 the town bought it’s first fire engine for $8,500. It carried a 1,000-gallon tank powered by the engine.
The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History holds some of the early records of the region’s fire companies that included Sparger’s report. It also holds a back-of-the-page tabulations done by Mount Airy Fire Chief C. Shelton for his report to the town’s board on Jan. 6, 1925.
The company answered 26 calls in 1924 that had threatened $552,350 worth of property. Actual loss was only $9,882 and the department’s operational costs were noted as $2,000. He was working up to a request and he knew it was a big one. He wanted the board to authorize the purchase of a second fire truck, something many argued was an unnecessary extravagance.
Ultimately he was successful, and the town grudgingly authorized the purchase of a second American LaFrance truck for a whopping $12,500 in December 1926. While she sat on a rail car waiting to be unloaded a major business block burned to the ground. But later that year another business block was saved with the increased fire fighting capacity she brought.
Last week was National Fire Prevention Week, observed every year since 1922 on the anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. Begun on October 8th it burned well into the 9th, claimed hundreds of lives and thousands of homes and businesses. We are fortunate to have so many dedicated firefighters across this region. They teach us and our children how to escape a fire. They train to be prepared in case of emergency in the hopes none of us ever have to use that knowledge.
Perhaps the best way we can thank them is to make sure we have smoke detectors with good batteries.
We are infinitely fortunate to have them and we here at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History want to join with that editor of long ago and say, “Three cheers” for our fire fighters.
By Kate Rauhauser-Smith is a local freelance writer, researcher, and genealogist. At the time she wrote this column in 2019, she was the visitor services manager for the museum.