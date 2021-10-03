Another version of the death of Major Patrick Ferguson during the Battle at Kings Mountain.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
This painting depicts the death of Major Patrick Ferguson during the Battle at Kings Mountain.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
Around Sept. 26, 1780, men gathered in Elkin eager to lend a hand. Major Joseph Winston of Surry County gathered and recruited 150 men to meet at Big Elkin Creek to join the Overmountain forces waiting in Quackers Meadows near Morganton. These untrained and under-armed men were about to reignite the Revolution in North and South Carolina.
The Overmountain men marched from Morganton to Kings Mountain to engage the Tory forces commanded by Major Patrick Ferguson, who had been sent to invade South Carolina by General Lord Cornwallis. With limited resources on the warpath, many patriots were in extreme hunger once they reached the new state.
On Oct. 7, 1780, the Patriots forces slowly crept up to Ferguson and his men atop the hill at Kings Mountain. Using a combination of stealth, natural undergrowth, and tree line the Overmountain men were able to remain unseen until the right time. The battle ensued with 28 Americans and 290 British killed. Both sides depicted the battle as gruesome and horrible.
Ferguson realized he was beaten. Calling for a retreat, he headed down the hill still atop his horse. Shots rang out, mortally wounding the major. He died from the multiple gun shots that day at the age of 36. The loyalists surrendered after his death.
The events at Kings Mountain were pivotal in the fight for American Freedom. These Overmountain men defeated trained military soldiers with backcountry knowhow. Thomas Jefferson once spoke that Kings Mountain was the “The turn of the tide to success.” Another 16 skirmishes, battles, and altercations would occur before the Battle of Guilford Courthouse and many more after that would pin Patriot and Loyalist against one another before the American Revolution would be won.
Today, there are many places and events that commemorate, not only the battle of Kings Mountain, but the men who fought from the surrounding counties and states. Kings Mountain National Military Park is ran by the National Park Service. This site not only interprets the battle, but also colonial life.
The Overmountain Victory Trail Association is working to preserve and interpret the path that many of the Patriot soldiers would have take to reach Kings Mountain. In Surry County, part of the trail passes through Elkin. The trail stretches 330 miles and through four states, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Fifty-seven of those miles are complete and walkable.
If you have the time this week, take a stroll down the Eastern Trailhead of the Overmountain Victory Trail which runs through Historic Elkin. Look over the muster ground and camp site – imagine and remember the men who were willing to give it all, for Freedom!
Emily Morgan is the guest services manager at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. She and her family live in Westfield. She can be reached at eamorgan@northcarolinamuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x229.