Local team wins UTR event

The tennis season at East Surry ended last week, but the Lady Cardinals’ Abigail Martin and Sarah Mann were right back on the court Saturday morning.

The duo who call themselves “M&M” and marched all the way to the NCHSAA 1A state doubles final a week earlier, then joined their teammates in reaching the West Regional final, were one of the first teams to take to the courts at Mount Airy High School on Saturday for the Mayberry Match Play. This tournament, hosted by local teaching pro George Kriek, pitted Kriek’s own Mayberry Krieksters against Tim’s Tennis USA Team, based in Charlotte.

The tournament was played under the rules of the UTR (Universal Tennis Rating), a system created in 2008 based on similar rating systems already in use in European tennis. UTR has succeeded in supplanting other rating systems to a large extent over the past several years and is often considered the “gold standard” in evaluating the relative strength of players. Kriek, a native of South Africa and the brother of former pro star Johan Kriek, says he regards UTR-format tournaments as much more relaxing to play in and more accessible to junior players because of lower entry fees.

On Saturday, Kriek brought 12 players to the courts at Mount Airy High School, including M&M and another local standout, former Granite Bear star Emory Bray. Joining them were Kriek’s son Georgie, Audrey Brown, Hailey Martin, Jacob Majure and Luke Simpson, all calling Mount Airy home; Audra Horton of Wytheville; Thomas McComb and Luke McComb of Elkin, and Tara Martin of Ararat.

The Tim’s Tennis team was made up of Nikita and Valeri Umesh of Waxhaw, Nathan Gremore and Bennett Evangelisto of Charlotte, Jeremy Rowlett of Wytheville, Owen Jennings and Ryan Vasata of Elkin, Tres Guskiewicz and Jay Peniston of Mint Hill, Caleb Cleveland and Aiden Perera of Matthews, and Joseph Malecki of Concord. Florene Miller of Butler High School coached the team. Miller and her husband Tim, who coaches at nearby Queen’s Grant High, met George Kriek a decade ago and have worked together to promote tennis since.

Play started in the morning with doubles matches. Bray and Georgie Kriek beat Nikita Umesh and Gremore 8-5, while on the next court, M&M showed they still had the magic, downing an all-male team of Rowlett and Evangelisto 8-4. Horton and Martin made it 3-for-3 for the Krieksters, beating Jennings and Guskiewicz 8-1. Tim’s Tennis got its first win on court four, as Valeri Umesh and Vasata defeated Brown and Thomas McComb 8-6. Malecki and Cleveland made it two in a row for the visitors, beating Martin and Simpson 8-7 (11-9) in a match that went to a tiebreaker. When Peniston and Perera topped Majure and Luke McComb 8-3, the doubles ended in a 3-3 tie. However, the Krieksters still had a small lead, since team scores are calculated on games won in UTR events.

Three rounds of singles play followed the doubles, several pitting male players against female ones, but the ladies seemed to relish the challenge. On court one, Bray took on Nikita Umesh, a sophomore from Cuthbertson High who is already Babolat’s 34th-ranked women’s tennis prospect in the state. Bray, who went 19-3 last year and qualified for states as a senior for the Bears, won 8-3. On the next court, Abigail Martin beat Gremore by the same score. Kriek held off Rowlett 8-4, but Evangelisto slipped past Mann 8-5. On court five, Hailey Martin beat Jennings 8-4, and Horton beat Guskiewicz 8-6. Additional matches were played as those were completed. Valeri Umesh beat Brown 8-2, Vasata topped Thomas McComb 8-5, Hailey Martin edged Cleveland 8-5, Simpson defeated Malecki 8-2, Luke McComb downed Perera 8-5, and Peniston beat Majure 8-3.

For round two of singles, Kriek put Bray at the top of his lineup again, followed by M&M, and he was right to do so. Bray downed Gremore 8-1, Abigail Martin rolled 8-2 over Evangelisto, and Mann downed Rowlett 8-3. Court four was an 8-0 shutout for Tara Martin over Guskiewicz. Jennings finally got a win for Tim’s Tennis at No. 5, beating Horton 8-3. However, Brown scored the next one for the Krieksters, slipping past Vasata 8-7 (7-3). Match seven was a big win for Tim’s, as Valeri Umesh scored an 8-1 win over Thomas McComb. Malecki beat Hailey Martin 8-6, but Simpson scored an 8-3 victory over Cleveland. Perera downed Majure 8-1 and Luke McComb scored a shutout of Peniston to end the round.

Round three consisted of just one more match, with Valeri Umesh beating Jennings 8-1, in a match that pitted two Tim’s players against each other. This can occur in a UTR event, since all players are guaranteed to play a certain number of matches.

The final score saw the Mayberry Krieksters with 180 games won to 137 for Tim’s Tennis USA Team. A silver plate that serves as a trophy between the two teams remains in the Granite City. The teams meet again on Nov. 17 at Butler High School in Matthews for the next showdown for the plate.

Former Mount Airy standout Emory Bray was back in his familiar spot at court No. 1 at MAHS on Saturday, as he won three matches for the Mayberry Krieksters in a UTR tournament. Abigail Martin charges toward the net to make a shot in a singles match on Saturday against Nathan Gremore of Tim's Tennis USA Team. The East Surry standout and Ararat native won three matches in the UTR tournament. Sarah Mann takes a rip at the ball during a singles match at the Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) tournament held Saturday at Mount Airy High School. Mann, a junior at East Surry hailing from Pinnacle, went 2-1 in the event playing only male opponents. Georgie Kriek of Mount Airy, the son of teaching pro and coach George Kriek, pulls up and makes a return shot in a singles match during Saturday's UTR event at Mount Airy High School.

School season is over, but team tennis continues in MA

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

