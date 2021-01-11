A day at the fishin’ hole

Fireflies, Mason Jars, and a Northampton County Sawdust Pile. As we reach mid-June, there’s a flicker of bright yellow flashes in the garden plot, the front porch, and the deck, and especially the dark fields and meadows off country roads in the Piedmont. Here’s hoping this will be a year of abundance for them and that they lay many eggs for next year’s population.

At grandma’s house in Northampton County, there was a huge sawdust pile in front of her house, and on summer nights, that sawdust pile was aglow with thousands of fireflies. All the kids on the street would gather at the sawdust pile to catch a mason jar full of fireflies. Grandma’s words before putting us to bed was, “go outside and let those lightning bugs go!” What a sight it was when my brother and I let those fireflies loose with a big glow.

Set out tomato plants for as long as you can find some. As June reaches the mid-point, it will become harder to find healthy tomato plants at seed shops and hardwares. A few places will still have some varieties, and nurseries should also have some. Set out a few plants each week for as long as they can be found.

The weed dynasty is tightening its grip. Warm June days and nights are causing the weed crop to tighten its grip. The morning glories, Bermuda grass, crab grass, lamb’s quarters, and other weeds are working their way into the garden plot. Use your hands to pull these weeds up by the roots, place in a bucket and throw them out of the garden.

Feed tomato and pepper plants every ten days. Warm soil is making pepper and tomato plants quickly grow. Use liquid plant food such as Miracle-Gro plant food and liquid fish emulsion. Mix with water according to directions on the containers on peppers of all varieties. For tomatoes, use liquid Miracle-Gro tomato foot, Vigoro pellet tomato food or Dr. Earth plant food. Mix powdered lime with water in a sprinkler can and pour on and at the base of tomato plants to prevent blossom end rot.

The guns of summer will soon be firing up. As June reaches its mid-point and days turn from warm to hot, summer guns in the form of thunder, lightening, gusty winds, and rain showers will herald the arrival of the lazy, hazy days of summer. Thunderstorms are the lifeblood of the production in summer’s garden plot, and there is something very electric in a summer thunderstorm that perks up and enlivens everything about the garden and refreshes trees, flowers, lawns, and all vegetation.

The glow of a late spring rainbow. After a late afternoon thunderstorm, the sunshine returns and produces the bright colors of his spectrum in the form of a rainbow across the eastern sky. The rainbow has seven colors and they are red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet. Rainbows are most colorful and last longer when the sky in the east has more gray in it that makes the bow’s colors more brilliant and defining.

The coolness of the ferns on a porch or deck. On a warm, late spring afternoon, the ferns in all their cool greenery are a welcome invitation to any porch or deck. A Boston fern in a hanging basket or a panda fern cascading from a large container or the spikes of an asparagus fern in all its finery add certain amounts of cool freshness to a day in the month of June.

A durable water want makes the task of irrigation easier and also saves water. Placing water only where it is needed saves wasting water and places water where it is most effective. A water wand has may settings from mist to a wide spray to a stream. The mist can be used on foliage and stream can be used when sowing seeds and filling furrows for seeding. The stream can be used to water directly the base of the plants and direct the right amount without wasting water.

A wand will put water in the row and not the middle of the rows. A durable wand will have six or seven settings and a trigger to easily control the flow of water where you need it. A heavy duty wand costs around $12 to $15. When removing the hose, always remove the wand and not drag it to prevent damage to the handle of the wand. A water wand is a great investment and will last for many years if you take care of it.

Hoping for a year without many of the pesky Japanese beetles. The days and nights are getting warmer and it will soon be hot and humid which could mean the arrival of the Japanese beetle invasion. We are hoping many of their eggs were killed during the winter or that we controlled them well enough last year. Some years are worse than others for Japanese beetles. We have learned it doesn’t have to be an epidemic of them because only a few of them can do some damage.

Clean the traps and have new bait ready and if their numbers become drastic, have a bottle of liquid Sevin available to mix with proper amount of water. Place the mixture in a spray bottle such as window spray comes in and mist affected areas with the Sevin. Spray on a warm, sunny afternoon with no wind for great results.

Setting out a few keystone sweet bell peppers. This is a great sweet bell pepper variety that produces fist-sized peppers all the way until the first killing frost. A four-pack of these peppers will produce an abundance of peppers to use in salads, meat loaf and spaghetti all during summer and can be chopped into cubes and frozen in pint freezer containers to use in recipes all winter. In winter, just pour the frozen cubes from the container into the blender in “grate” mode and add to your special recipes.

The full strawberry moon of June. On the night of Monday, June 17, be careful what you say or do because a full strawberry moon shines down on you as it looks down and sees everything. An old saying states that this moon looks pink because it blushes at a lot of what he sees! Most likely it is because the moon looks pink because it rises just after a pink sunset. What a night to cruise along a Stokes or Surry county road, admire a pink strawberry moon and inhale perfume of the Piedmont honey suckles under a full Carolina strawberry moon. It can’t get any more romantic than this!

Hoe Hoe Hoedown– A heavenly note. Sunday school teacher: “Do you want to go to heaven?”

Timothy: “No Sir!”

Sunday school teacher: “Surely you want to go to heaven when you die.”

Timothy: “Oh sure, when I die. I thought you were organizing a group to go now!”

Wake up time in the middle of the sermon, the preacher noticed a man asleep beside one of the deacons. “Wake that man up,” the preacher called sternly to the deacon. “Wake him up yourself,” the deacon said. “You put him to sleep.”

A father’s words speak for a lifetime. The words a father speaks to his children are clear and reflect wisdom from his life of experiences. A good father knows that the greatest profession in this world is that of being a father and setting an example for his offspring to follow and imitate.

The moments fathers share with their children are priceless opportunities that lay a foundation that will last a lifetime. There is no greater task a man can do than raise God fearing children.

A good father will give their children love, honesty, integrity, compassion, a smile, wisdom, consideration, and a hug for encouragement, security in the home, an example of faith in God that is active. A guide when things are good or bad. A good father will always be there for his children. The gifts of a good father and his influence will live on long after his life on earth is over. Thank you, dad for being that example for us. A happy Father’s Day 2019 to all the fathers.

