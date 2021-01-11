A day at the fishin’ hole

January 11, 2021 John Peters II Outdoors 0

<p>Ben Currin shows one of the fish he recently caught on the Ararat River.</p>

<p>Phil Barnard and Mary Barnard, of Fayetteville, and Ben Currin pose for a picture with the Andy and Opie statue after having spend the day fishing the Ararat River. </p>

Frequent visitors to Mount Airy, Phil and Mary Barnard of Fayetteville, were back in town recently during the Delayed Harvest fishing season, trolling the Ararat River waters.

Successfully, too.

“We fished the Delayed Harvest waters of the Ararat most of the day Friday and Saturday and had an absolutely wonderful time and caught some really nice trout,” Phil Barnard said. “This was our first time trout fishing and some tips from an employee at Robby’s on Main St really paid off. My wife Mary, who only started fishing this year, had the biggest catch of the weekend. She is still grinnin’ about it.”

The couple took to the waters with local resident Ben Currin, after the three met together for breakfast at Snappy Lunch.

“We always enjoy our visits to our home away from home but experiencing something as beautiful as your greenway along the Ararat River for the first time was amazing,” he said. “You all can be proud of the great things available to see and do in your hometown.”