Surry hosting first baseball clinic in five years

For the first time in five years, Surry Community College will be hosting a baseball clinic.

The SCC baseball program will host an All Skills Baseball Clinic on Saturday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Angus J. Tucker Field at the college. Surry head coach Tim Collins said an open date in the schedule allowed for the camp this year, which he hopes will spark an increased interest in the sport locally.

“Baseball in this area, and a lot of areas, is on a bit of a decline right now, it looks like. We wanted to get some young kids involved, talk to them and show them how fun the game is,” Collins said. “Hopefully we will have a good showing at the camp and it also helps bring a little awareness to our program. We have been successful the last few years and some of those older kids as a staff, it gives us a chance to start following them early, those freshmen and sophomores. It gives us an opportunity to follow them earlier because we always like to recruit this area if we can.”

All boys and girls ages 6 to 16 may attend the clinic. All sessions will be held on the campus baseball field. Each camper will be placed according to age and/or ability.

Camp registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. The clinic will consist of instruction in all of the following areas: hitting, fielding, throwing, pitching, base-running, catching, and the mental aspects of baseball. The cost of the camp is $30.

Campers are asked to bring a bat, glove, helmet, spikes, and indoor shoes. Concessions will be available for purchase during the clinic. Water will be available at no cost to all campers. If there is inclement weather, the camp will be moved inside and held in the college gym. Every effort will be made to have the camp outside.

Staff working the camp include head SCC baseball coach Tim Collins, assistant SCC baseball coach Chaise Swisher, and former assistant Surry baseball coaches Roy Vernon and Wayne Edmonds, as well as former and current Surry baseball players.

“We’re glad that Coach Vernon and Coach Edmonds are going to be able to help us. They were instrumental in starting the program at the college and both have tremendous knowledge of the game, so I think it will be great to have them,” Collins said.

Brochures will be available at all area schools. Anyone interested, can contact Surry Community College, Coach Collins at collinsth@surry.edu or 336-386-3553, or simply pick up a brochure at their school.