SCC Athletic Club Bingo set for Nov. 15

DOBSON — The much-anticipated Knights Athletic Club Bingo will be held Friday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. in the Surry Community College Gym.

The event is held annually to generate funding for the athletic programs at Surry and is typically one of the bigger bingo events in the area.

“Our annual Knights Athletic Club Bingo is such an exciting event,” said SCC athletic director Mark Tucker. “The gym is usually full and we have incredible prizes and outstanding door prizes. Everyone that attends has a great time, and the proceeds help with funding our programs.”

Doors open at 5 p.m. and games will begin at 6 p.m. Concessions will include hot dogs, pizza, nachos, baked goods and soft drinks. Cost is $20 for 20 regular games, or $30 for a combo packet of 20 regular games plus two bonus games and 12 door prize tickets. Bonus game prizes include a Coach handbag and a gas grill. There will also be a variety of game prizes, including tools, jewelry and home decor items.

“All of our prizes are a $75 value or more. It’s an upscale bingo,” Tucker said. “We also have some incredible door prizes that range from various shops and restaurant gift certificates to popular items. There is certainly something for everyone.”

In addition to bingo, the athletic department will be holding its Knights Athletic Club raffle on Friday, Nov. 22, at noon. The raffle will be live streamed on www.surry.edu, and raffle tickets may be purchased by calling 336-386-3217 or 336-386-3203.

Raffle prizes are as follows: 1st prize – $1,000 cash; 2nd prize – Myrtle Beach Vacation; 3rd Prize: YETI Cooler; 4th Prize – Apple Watch; 5th Prize – Airplane Ride – 30 minutes (1946 J3 Cub); 6th prize – $200 Brannock and Hiatt Gift Card.

Cost is $2 per ticket and the winner does not need not be present to win.

Proceeds from the Bingo and Raffle help fund the Surry Knights Athletic Department. Each sport at SCC benefits from the two events.

Fundraiser features food, door prize, raffle and more