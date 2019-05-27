Central names top senior athletes

SC Athletics Photo Taylor Cochran and Erick Ramirez-Ramos were named as the Female and Male Senior Athletes of the Year at Surry Central High School last week. - Cory Smith | The News Erick Ramirez-Ramos - Cory Smith | The News Erick Ramirez-Ramos of Surry Central won the state indoor title at 3200 meters and was runner-up for the outdoor crown at the same distance. - John Cate | The News Taylor Cochran of Surry Central won All-Conference honors in soccer for the 2019 season. - - John Cate | The News Taylor Cochran led Surry Central’s women’s basketball team to a 24-win season, breaking the school’s single-season record for victories. - -

DOBSON — Surry Central named Taylor Cochran and Erick Ramirez-Ramos as its Male and Female Senior Athletes of the Year last week, respectively.

Cochran, who played on the Central basketball and soccer teams, and Ramirez-Ramos, who ran cross-country and both indoor and outdoor track and field, led their teams to a run of very successful seasons during the 2018-19 school year, as the culmination of athletic careers that had already seen plenty of success in prior school years.

Cochran was an All-Conference performer for Central in all three sports as a senior, but had perhaps her biggest impact of the season in basketball, where she started on a Lady Eagles team that broke the school record for wins in a single-season, going 24-6. She led Central in points, assists, steals and blocked shots and was second on the team in rebounding. Her best performance of the season was likely in a Feb. 13 showdown at rival Mount Airy, where she scored 17 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, grabbed five rebounds and had three assists in a 43-36 win over the Lady Bears, the first win for Central over Mount Airy in four years. The Lady Eagles ended the season as MaxPreps’ ninth-ranked 2A team in the state. Cochran was named to the All-District Team by the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association following the season.

During soccer season, Cochran was the senior leader on a young team that got off to a slow start, but recovered in time to earn a state playoff berth. Helping was a dominant performance in a shootout win over North Surry on April 24, in which North head coach Eric Jessup commented “she played a super game and was carrying them on her back for part of the night.”

Ramirez-Ramos reached the pinnacle of his high school athletic career back in February, when he won the 1A/2A state indoor championship in the 3200-meter run. He just missed sweeping the state titles in the sport this season, finishing second in the outdoor 3200 final earlier this month. During the fall season, he competed as a member of the Eagles’ cross-country team and won the conference championship in that sport, shortly before signing to join the cross country team at Catawba College last November. As a junior in 2017-18, Ramirez-Ramos was third in the state in the both the indoor and outdoor 3200, and was All-Conference in cross country both as a sophomore and a junior.

By John Cate

