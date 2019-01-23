Bears, Eagles pin down titles

Robert Money | The News South’s Cody Lawson beat Mount Airy’s Justin Slate 11-1. - Robert Money | The News South Stokes’ Jackson Boles scored his 100th career win over Armando Estrada of Mount Airy Tuesday night. However, Estrada and the Bears got the last laugh, and the NW1A title. - Robert Money | The News The Bears’ Daniel Olvera took an early advantage over Saura Johnny Dotson before losing 11-10. - Robert Money | The News South Stokes’ Steven Fatz and Bear Jackson Tumbarello battled the distance before Fatz won 9-3. - - MAHS Athletics Mount Airy won the Northwest 1A title for the sixth year in a row on Tuesday, as the No. 6-ranked Bears knocked off No. 5 South Stokes 39-31 in a winner-take-all showdown for the conference crown. - - SCHS Athletics Surry Central officially ended North Surry’s long reign atop the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference on Tuesday night, taking the WPAC title with a 42-30 win over West Stokes. - -

The race for the conference titles in both the Northwest 1A and Western Piedmont 2A came down to the same night in Stokes County.

The South and West Stokes wrestling teams were hosts for their respective conference championships on Tuesday evening in their home gyms. The Sauras, ranked fifth among the state’s 1A teams, faced off against No. 6 Mount Airy for the Northwest 1A title, with the Bears winning 39-31. Meanwhile, down in King, the Wildcats and Surry Central battled each other in the Western Piedmont Athletic 2A Conference and the Golden Eagles got the better of them, 42-30.

The win gives the Granite Bears their sixth consecutive conference title, while Central wins the WPAC title and breaks a string of nine titles either won outright or shared by North Surry.

The first match of the dual in Walnut Cove turned out to be one of the best of the night. Saura Johnny Dotson, ranked 12th in the 145-pound class, faced off against number 11 Daniel Olvera. Olvera led 5-0 after the first period, but Dotson got an escape, a takedown, and a near-pin fall to knot the score at six with two minutes left. Olvera started the third on the bottom and got a reversal to go up 8-6, but a near pin by Dotson earned him a 9-8 advantage. Olvera again positioned himself for another reversal and a one-point lead, but two escapes by Dotson, the last with 12 seconds left, gave him the victory.

In the next battle, top-ranked Austin Tumbarello of the Bears faced off against number four Kaleb Mitchell in the 152-pound weight division. Mitchell scored the first takedown and gained a 2-0 lead, but an escape and a takedown gave the Bear wrestler a 3-2 edge entering period two, where he pinned Mitchell 38 seconds later.

The Sauras’ Nick Heavener beat Luke Leonard 8-3, and then junior Jackson Boles earned his 100th victory with his 65th career pin over Armando Estrada in the second frame. Steven Fatz took care of business with a 9-4 victory, and South was up 15-6 through the first five matches.

The Bears then went on a roll winning the next four matches, three of them by pins. Eric Olvera pinned Jordan Mitchell. South’s Cooper Ross wrestled up a weight division and lost a tough 5-0 decision to John Bennett, ranked fifth in the 220-pound weight class. Nate Kiebler pinned Dylan Schoolcraft at 285, and Kendall Caudill was pinned by Robert Taylor in the third period after being up 9-6 at 103 pounds. What was once a nine-point lead for South Stokes had now turned into a 12-point deficit at 27-15.

Cody Lawson gave the Sauras a small ray of hope with an 11-1 major decision in the 113-pound weight class, but then Nathan Grogan was pinned by Trevin Robinson (ranked #8) in the first period to put the dual match out of reach for the home team. The last three matches were forfeited for the final score.

“We didn’t wrestle our best tonight,” said Saura coach Chad Amos. “We weren’t aggressive on the takedowns and were very sloppy. We stood too much and waited on them to make the first move. Cody (Atkins) does a great job with his kids and they don’t quit when they are down. A couple of matches, I thought we had and we didn’t get because they kept fighting.”

Like the Sauras, West Stokes didn’t have much luck against its guests. Surry Central’s Jaylon Jones pinned Ben Wright in the first period to go up 6-0. Senior Evan Wall recorded a pin for the Wildcats with nine seconds left in the first stanza to knot the match at six. West had to forfeit the 145-pound weight class after Philip Lowman, ranked 11th in the 2A ranks with a 30-8 record, didn’t wrestle due to an injury he suffered in practice on Monday. Noah Hall gained the points back on a forfeit by the Eagles, but then Matthew White pinned Zack Blankenship in less than a minute to earn back the lead at 18-12.

Wes Copenhaver scored an 8-5 decision over Sam Whitaker in the 170-pound category and Sam Probst pinned Aaron Cave in a 1:45 to take a 21-18 advantage halfway through the matches.

The Golden Eagles won the next three matches by pin fall and put themselves in prime position to take home the championship. Steven Campbell pinned Bryan Gordon, Daniel Valenzuela took care of DJ Martin, and then David Laura shocked Christian Perez with a pin after the Wildcat wrestler was leading 7-4.

Cole Waddell gave the home team another victory with a 7-4 decision over Carter Snow, but the Cats still trailed 36-24 with three matches left.

Brandon Pack assured the Eagles of the WPAC championship with a pin over Landon Neal in the second period. The Wildcats scored the last two victories of the night when Matthew Helms pinned Amon Mosley and then senior Carson Goins, ranked second, beat Connor Medvar, ranked fourth, 10-2 in the 126-pound weight class for a score of 42-34. At the end of the match, the referee went over to the scores table and directed the keeper to subtract four points for unsportsmanlike conduct by the Wildcats which baffled Wildcat coach Mitch Overton.

“I’m not sure what happened. He said one of our kids said something going through the line, but I didn’t hear it,” he said. “It was an emotional night and I thought we wrestled the best as a team we have all year. I thought the heavyweight match was a turning point. If we could have won that one, it would have been close. We are hoping to have Phillip (Lowman) back soon, and I’m looking forward to the conference tournament. I think we can do well.”

The Sauras (19-10, 3-1) will travel to Mount Airy on Saturday for the Northwest Tournament and the Wildcats (11-10, 3-2) will go to Atkins for the WPAC.

NW1A, WPAC wrestling trophies stay in Surry

By Robert Money Jr. rmoney@thestokesnews.com

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

