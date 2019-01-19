Locals headed to District Hoop Shoot

Contributed Photo Mark Alderman, North Carolina Elks Hoop Shoot Director, poses with local Hoop Shoot winners (left to right): Mary Beth Cook, Jordan Davis, Ragan Hall, Jamall Wright, Kenidi Hall, and Jax Whitaker. -

The Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks Annual Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest is under way nationwide.

The local Elks Lodge Mount Airy #2061 recently held its local Hoop Shoot, where 13 area schools took part in preliminary contests. Winners in age groups ranging from 8-13 boys and girls competed at Reeves Community Center on January 6 for the local title.

The following competitors won their age group: 8-9 boys, Jamall Wright from Pilot Mountain Elementary; 8-9 girls, Kenidi Hall from Rockford Elementary; 10-11 boys, Jax Whitaker from Rockford Elementary; 10-11 girls, Ragan Hall from Rockford Elementary; 12-13 boys, Jordan Davis from Pilot Mountain Middle; and 12-13 girls, Mary Beth Cook from Pilot Mountain Middle.

These youth will now compete at the District Hoop Shoot on Jan. 26 in Winston-Salem. The district winners will advance to the North Carolina Elks Hoop Shoot Finals on Feb. 9 in Greensboro.

The state winners will take part in the Regional 10 Finals in Fredrick, Maryland on March 9. Competitors that emerge victorious in the Regional Finals will advance to the Elks National Hoop Shoot Finals in Chicago, Illinois on April 27.

Mark Alderman, North Carolina State Hoop Shoot Director, feels the local youth of Surry County have a great opportunity to advance to the finals in Chicago.

Six win Elks Lodge #2061 contest

