Like father, like son

ELKIN — John Stamper won the points championship in the Renegade Division at Friendship Motor Speedway in the year 2000. Fast-forward 18 years, and John’s son Trey Stamper is celebrating his first points championship in the same division.

“It’s been one heck of a year winning seven races and the points (competition),” Trey said. “In racing, I have learned you get what you put into it. We have worked our butts off to make sure the car is right each and every week and working on it countless hours this past winter, and it paid off.”

Trey Stamper has raced on-and-off for more than a decade. Having graduated from Forsyth Tech in the spring, this is the first season that he’s been able to take part in most of the 24-race season.

“I couldn’t have done it without God for blessing me to be out there doing what I love,” he said. “I couldn’t do it without my crew — John Stamper, Benny Stamper, Mandy Stamper, Madelyn Stamper, Danielle Cashion, Brad and Hannah Burkhart, and Larry and Brenda Collins. I want to thank my sponsors V & S Septic Service, M & M signs, South Main Street Service Center, C & L Auto, and AutoZone.”

Trey’s father John inspired him to start racing. Being around tracks as a kid was perfect for Trey, but eventually he wanted to be on the tracks instead of in the stands.

John put his son in the car at age 13 and Trey never looked back. Even though he didn’t yet have a driver’s license, Trey learned the ins-and-outs of racing from his family.

Friendship Motor Speedway allows racers to compete in single races if the competitors cannot compete in all 24. Trey said that while he was at North Surry between 2012 and 2016, he was able to compete without committing to an entire season due to obligations to the Greyhounds’ football team.

Trey won seven of the 24 races and placed second in another seven in the Renegade division, stating that he only had about three bad races total. When his father won the championship in 2000, he also did so with seven overall victories.

Trey said he just recently purchased a new car and plans to move into the Modified Division in March of 2019.

Trey Stamper wins Renegade Crown

