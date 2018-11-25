Lady Eagles leave no doubt

Jeff Linville | The News Surry Central senior Taylor Cochran (4) splits two defenders on the fast break in the first half of a rout over East Wilkes Tuesday in the season opener. - Jeff Linville | The News Speedy freshman Mia McMillen (22) accelerates past a defender for an easy basket in the second quarter when the Lady Eagles took control of the game. - Jeff Linville | The News Senior guard Joley Cabe (5) slices to the hoop for a basket off a turnover in the fourth quarter. - Jeff Linville | The News Sophomore Jordan Westmoreland (32) gets a put-back in the second quarter - -

DOBSON — Tuesday may have been the start of basketball season for the Surry Central Lady Eagles, but a number of players looked as if they hadn’t stopped playing since last season.

Central overcame a slow start to defeat East Wilkes 60-23 in the season opener.

The Eagles returned five seniors to the team, including the three leading scorers on the 2017-2018 team: Joley Cabe, Taylor Cochran, and Savanah Atkins. The last time Central had at least five seniors on the team was the 2014-2015 season, when the Eagles won the Western Piedmont 2A Conference with a record of 21-6, 9-1.

The Cardinals took a quick 11-4 lead to open the game thanks to the sharpshooting duo of Leah Nance and Jordan Schubart. Central rallied behind Cabe’s eight first-quarter points to get back in the game.

Freshman Mia McMillen scored just eight seconds after checking in for the first time to bring the Eagles within one. A steal and transition layup from Cabe gave Central the 12-11 lead to end the first quarter.

Central carried momentum into the second quarter by instituting a full-court press following Jordan Westmoreland’s opening free throws. East Wilkes was forced to call a timeout just 23 seconds into the quarter to try and counter the press.

Cochran got on the board with a back court steal and finish after going 0-for-3 in the first quarter. Alea Doby, who finished with eight points for Central, scored her first points as senior following Cochran.

Surry Central turned a 4-11 first-quarter deficit into a 25-11 advantage in the second quarter thanks to a 21-0 run. In addition to controlling the boards on both ends, out-rebounding East 14-6 in the half, Central’s defense forced the Cardinals to pass around the perimeter and settle for jump shots. Lauren Rakes scored East Wilkes’ only field goal of the quarter with 1:51 remaining to end the Eagles’ run.

The Golden Eagles led 28-14 entering the second half. Senior Tara Blevins, who led the team last season with 6.5 rebounds per game, picked up her third foul just 21 seconds into the third quarter. Westmoreland stepped up in Blevins’ absence by finishing with a team-high eight boards.

Cochran and Atkins increased the lead to 34-14 before East scored its only points of the quarter. Cochran scored six of her 12 points in the quarter.

The Eagles outscored East 17-2 in the quarter to take a 45-16 lead. Five different Central players scored in the quarter.

Central’s scoring barrage continued into the fourth quarter. Cabe started things off with a steal and dish to Doby. Cabe capped off her 16-point performance with the next five points, including her second 3-pointer of the night, to give the Eagles a 52-16 lead.

Central took its biggest lead of the night at 58-18 with a free throw from Cochran. After scoring just five total points in the second and third quarters, East Wilkes tallied seven in the fourth. Rakes had four of her team-high nine points in the final quarter and was joined by a Lilly Brown 3-pointer.

The Eagles won their first game of the season 60-23 to improve to 2-1. Cabe led all scorers with 16 in addition to her four assists, six steals and one rebound. Cochran totalled 12 points, six assists, five steals, and two rebounds. McMillen joined the five-steal club in her first high school game, also recording eight points and six rebounds.

Westmoreland led Central with eight total rebounds and two blocks. McMillen and Blevins each had six rebounds.

Surry Central will face South Stokes in the Sauras‘ season opener on November 7.

Surry Central senior Taylor Cochran (4) splits two defenders on the fast break in the first half of a rout over East Wilkes Tuesday in the season opener. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMGP1690_filtered-2.jpg Surry Central senior Taylor Cochran (4) splits two defenders on the fast break in the first half of a rout over East Wilkes Tuesday in the season opener. Jeff Linville | The News Speedy freshman Mia McMillen (22) accelerates past a defender for an easy basket in the second quarter when the Lady Eagles took control of the game. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMGP1674_filtered-2.jpg Speedy freshman Mia McMillen (22) accelerates past a defender for an easy basket in the second quarter when the Lady Eagles took control of the game. Jeff Linville | The News Senior guard Joley Cabe (5) slices to the hoop for a basket off a turnover in the fourth quarter. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMGP1716_filtered-2.jpg Senior guard Joley Cabe (5) slices to the hoop for a basket off a turnover in the fourth quarter. Jeff Linville | The News Sophomore Jordan Westmoreland (32) gets a put-back in the second quarter https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMGP1707_filtered-2.jpg Sophomore Jordan Westmoreland (32) gets a put-back in the second quarter Jeff Linville | The News

Central seniors lead team to 1-0 start

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith