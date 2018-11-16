Wildcats gear up for playoff run

Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News North Stokes Matt Bullins sacks Saura quarterback PT Fischer. Bullins led the Vikings with 69 tackles in 2018. - Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Saura senior Ryan Moses led the team in scoring with nine touchdowns this year. - Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Wildcat junior Chris Brown has totaled over 150 yards of offense each game this year. - Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News West Stokes’ offensive line has only given up six sacks in 11 games this season and helped the offense produce more than 4,100 yards. - - Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Senior quarterback Tyler Smith has thrown for 2,078 yards and 27 touchdowns, both school records, for the Wildcats. - -

This year marks the 15th-consecutive time West Stokes football program has made the 2AA NCHSAA state playoffs.

The Wildcats have a 12-13 overall career mark in the playoffs and will begin their post season hosting the Foard Tigers out of Newton as a six seed. The Wildcats completed the regular season 10-1 and 6-0 as the Western Piedmont Conference champions.

“This is an exciting time of the year,” said coach Jimmy Upchurch. “I’m proud of our kids and their accomplishments this year, but our season is not over. We were hoping for a little higher seed after finishing the season with 10 wins, but that is out of our control. We face a very tough Foard team on Friday, and we will be ready to go.”

The Wildcats were expected to go into the playoffs on the eastern side of the bracket and would have been seeded as high as two according to the Maxpreps.com rankings, but as luck would have it, they were placed in the west and will begin the road to Raleigh against the Tigers who finished 6-5 overall and 5-1 in the Northwestern Foothills Conference. Foard’s only conference loss was to an 11-0 Hibriten team.

The Tigers are primarily a running team with only 35 pass attempts in 11 games this year for 278 yards; 103 of those yards were to junior running back Corey Siemer. Siemer paced the Foard’s offense with 2,264 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on 193 carries for an average of 11.7 yards per carry. Senior quarterback Jack Colsimo is second on the team in rushing with 123 carries, 1,277 yards and 11 TDs.

West Stokes enters the game averaging 43.3 points a game and only giving up 11.2.

Tyler Smith leads the Wildcats high octane offense by throwing for 2,078 yards and 27 TDs, both school records. Smith has only given up three interceptions in 193 attempts. Receivers Kelin Parsons, Zan Sandlin and Dustin Blevins all have over 500 yards receiving and a combined 24 scores. If you try and stop the passing game, then the Wildcats will go to the ground. Running back Chris Brown has recorded 886 yards rushing and 16 TDs. Amon Conrad 694 yard and 11 TDs.

Leading the charge on defense for West is newcomer Devin Stanley. He has 130 tackles and 16 of those for a loss. Junior Palmer Elliott totaled 91 tackles and Tanner Tyndall 82. Tyndall has 12 sacks on the year and Parsons and Brown led the secondary with 17 interceptions and two defensive touchdowns each.

“This is the most balanced and athletic team I’ve ever coached,” Upchurch added. “It’s pick your poison against us. Tyler does a tremendous job in reading the defense and our line play has been a huge difference for us. We haven’t given up very many sacks this year.”

West will host the Tigers at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Wildcats Stadium.

North and South Stokes end season

Both the Vikings and Sauras ended their 2018 campaigns last Friday night.

North Stokes improved to 1-10 this year with a 14-6 victory over Concord First Assembly Academy and broke a 27-game winless streak dating back to 2015. South came into the season with high hopes after hosting a state playoff game last year, but dropped to 2-9 with multiple injuries including losing starting quarterback Avery Wood in late July.

South senior Adam McMillian recorded 707 rushing yards on 155 carries and averaged almost 90 all-purpose yards per game. Fellow senior Ryan Moses led the Sauras in scoring with nine touchdowns and 466 rushing yards. PT Fischer filled in at quarterback and threw for 941 yards and nine touchdowns on 66-for-127. Matthew Montgomery and Zach Slate led the receiving core with 23 combine catches and 373 yards.

Saura senior linebackers Steven Fatz and Cooper Ross paced the defense. Fatz tallied 177 tackles and Ross 125. Senior Garrett Dodson added 90 tackles. Kicker Ivan Caro was second on the team in scoring with 15 made PAT’s and two field goals.

Senior Matt Bullins was everywhere for the Vikings. He rushed for 315 yards on 97 carries and led the defense with 69 tackles and three interceptions. Mark Shaw tallied 318 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. Gabe Oerter pulled down 18 passes from sophomore quarterback Christian Shemo and recorded 290 yards and three TD’s. Linebacker Jacob Murray was second on the team in tackles with 65 and senior defensive end Dylan Mabe finished his career at 62.

North Stokes Matt Bullins sacks Saura quarterback PT Fischer. Bullins led the Vikings with 69 tackles in 2018. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_NS-Matt-Bullins-CL.jpg North Stokes Matt Bullins sacks Saura quarterback PT Fischer. Bullins led the Vikings with 69 tackles in 2018. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Saura senior Ryan Moses led the team in scoring with nine touchdowns this year. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_SS-Ryan-Moses-CL.jpg Saura senior Ryan Moses led the team in scoring with nine touchdowns this year. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Wildcat junior Chris Brown has totaled over 150 yards of offense each game this year. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_WS-Chris-Brown-vs.-Forbush-11-9-18-CL.jpg Wildcat junior Chris Brown has totaled over 150 yards of offense each game this year. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News West Stokes’ offensive line has only given up six sacks in 11 games this season and helped the offense produce more than 4,100 yards. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_WS-Offensiveline-vs.-North-Surry-10-26-18.jpg West Stokes’ offensive line has only given up six sacks in 11 games this season and helped the offense produce more than 4,100 yards. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Senior quarterback Tyler Smith has thrown for 2,078 yards and 27 touchdowns, both school records, for the Wildcats. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_WS-Tyler-Smith-CL.jpg Senior quarterback Tyler Smith has thrown for 2,078 yards and 27 touchdowns, both school records, for the Wildcats. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News

By Robert Money Jr. rmoney@thestokesnews.com

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.