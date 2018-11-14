Cops vs. Coaches on the hardwood tonight

The Mount Airy City Schools are partnering with the Mount Airy Police for a basketball fundraiser this evening.

There will be a benefit game between members of the police department and employees of the city school system this evening at 7:30 p.m. in the Mount Airy Middle School gym. Admission to the game will be free, but anyone who attends is asked to provide a cash donation.

All proceeds from the game will benefit Habitat for Humanity of Mount Airy. Concessions will be served.

MAPD Corporal J.C. Simmons, who has an interest in both sides, as he is also the head men’s track and field coach for the Granite Bears, said that several of the players slated to play for the Mount Airy City Schools were standout players during their high school years. Among those scheduled to participate are current Mount Airy High School men’s basketball coaches Bryan Hayes and Garrett Howlett, former head coach Levi Goins, and other coaches from the middle school teams.

“It’s a pretty good roster for the city school system,” said Simmons, who said that they would have about nine or 10 players facing seven or eight MAPD officers.

The game will be played in the four-quarters format, with each quarter lasting eight minutes.