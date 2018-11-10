Perfect ending, perfect season

John Cate | The News The White Plains Raiders gather as they wait to receive their championship trophies after winning the varsity Super Bowl game of the Foothills Youth Athletic League on Saturday to complete an undefeated season. - John Cate | The News White Plains’ Jake Simmons breaks the plane of the goal line on fourth-and-goal in the first quarter of his team’s win in the FYAL Super Bowl on Saturday against the Mount Airy Bears. The score gave the Raiders an early 6-0 lead. - John Cate | The News The Mount Airy player gives the Heisman pose here, but despite the stiff-arm, he ended up being tackled for a loss in the varsity Super Bowl game. - John Cate | The News The Mount Airy Bears’ varsity cheerleaders perform for the crowd during Saturday’s Super Bowl. - - John Cate | The News One problem for the Mount Airy Bears varsity team in the Super Bowl was the swarming defense of the White Plains Raiders, who had shutouts in three of their last four games this season. - - John Cate | The News The Pilot Mountain Cardinals JV team confers on the sideline during a time-out as they try to hold a one-point lead in the fourth quarter. - - John Cate | The News This is how close the JV Super Bowl was. Taeshon Martin’s knee was halfway down short of a first down on this play, but he broke free of the tackle before he was downed and then finished a 51-yard run on fourth-and-19 to score the winning touchdown in a 12-7 Bears victory. - - John Cate | The News The Mount Airy Bears celebrate after winning the JV Super Bowl game of the Foothills Youth Athletic League on Saturday to complete an undefeated season. - -

For one champion of the 2018 edition of the Foothills Youth Athletic League, the annual Super Bowl was a victory lap in a season of dominance. For the other, it was the hardest test of all in a season that had seen them pass a few already.

But it was an equally joyous morning and afternoon for the 9-10 Mount Airy Bears and the 11-12 White Plains Raiders, as both teams completed perfect seasons with Super Bowl victories on Saturday.

The Bears, who enjoyed an undefeated regular season in the FYAL’s JV Division, faced arch-rival Pilot Mountain, the team with the league’s second-best record, in the championship game on the neutral grounds of North Surry’s Charles Atkins Stadium. In front of a crowd worthy of any high-school game, Mount Airy found itself on the wrong end of a 7-0 score going into the fourth quarter, but rallied for two scores and won the game 12-7.

In the varsity game, the Raiders, who hadn’t had a game closer than 12 points all season, led just 6-0 at the end of the first quarter and 12-0 at the half, but scored three more times in the second half and beat the varsity version of the Bears 32-0. Mount Airy had made a remarkable run in the playoffs after a one-win regular season, but ran out of gas in the final against the powerhouse Raiders.

White Plains (9-0) outscored its opponents 367-54 in its perfect season. The Raiders won their semifinal and final games by shutout, and allowed just eight points in their last four games.

In the morning’s first game, the Mount Airy team came in unbeaten at 7-0 and had clobbered the Franklin Greyhounds 40-0 in last week’s semifinal, but knew they were in for a test from Pilot Mountain. The Bears and Cardinals had met on the same field in week two of the season, with Mount Airy winning a 20-9 grinder. Three of the Bears’ regular-season wins had come by two touchdowns or less.

In the championship, Pilot Mountain (7-2) carried a 7-0 lead into the fourth quarter. The Bears scored a touchdown early in the final period, but failed on a conversion try and still trailed 7-6. The Cardinals tried to run out the clock but were unable to do so, giving Mount Airy one last chance. The game came down to a fourth-and-19 situation from the Bears’ 49-yard line with under three minutes remaining.

Coming out of a time-out, Mount Airy lined up in a shotgun formation, but the snap went over the quarterback’s head. The Bears’ Taeshon Martin ran the ball down, and what followed is a story he can tell his grandchildren about 50 years from now. Martin eluded multiple Pilot defenders and made his way back near the original line of scrimmage, then turned on the jets and tried to blow past the rest, while getting good downfield blocks from two teammates. As he neared the first-down marker, one last Cardinal got a hand on Martin and nearly pulled his left knee to the ground, but Martin broke free and raced into the end zone with 2:13 left in the game.

The Cardinals, who had fought just as hard, managed to cross midfield in the time remaining, but couldn’t get any further.

The varsity Super Bowl had a tough act to follow, but the underdog 11-12 Bears made a game of it for a half. Mount Airy had a 1-6 regular season and was shut out four times, but then came to life in the postseason. One week after losing to the West Stokes Prowlers, the Bears won 20-6 in the first round of the playoffs. Last week, they faced the regular-season runner-up Greyhounds, who had beaten them by 19 and 15 during the regular season. This time Mount Airy won 26-6 to reach the final.

However, the Raiders were a whole different story. White Plains had throttled Pilot’s varsity team 54-0 in last week’s semis, after beating them just 32-20 earlier in the year. The Raiders beat the Bears 40-6 and 48-0 in two regular-season meetings.

Mount Airy hung tough early on, but White Plains drove into the red zone during the opening period before stalling inside the 10. It took a fourth-down run by Jake Simmons to give the Raiders a 6-0 lead. When White Plains drove deep into Mount Airy territory on another series late in the quarter, the Bears held on downs.

A 50-yard touchdown run by Simmons in the second quarter gave the Raiders a 12-0 halftime lead. In the second half, White Plains added one more offensive TD in each quarter before adding a final score on a defensive touchdown late in the game, when the Raiders’ Garrett ‘Bear’ Shore sacked the quarterback and forced a fumble. Teammate Jovani Flores recovered the free ball and returned it 40 yards for a score.

Following the games, the champions and runners-up for both the JV and Varsity divisions were presented with awards.

Unbeaten Raiders, Bears win FYAL Super Bowl titles