Lady Cards win NW1A tournament

DANBURY — The East Surry Cardinals, the state’s No. 2-ranked 1A volleyball team, has dominated the Northwest Conference over the past several years and won its sixth consecutive conference tournament championship game 3-1 over South Stokes on Thursday night.

South jumped out to a small 4-2 lead in set one with Rhiannon Dunlap and Lilly Weaver each getting kills and Hallie Carroll scoring off an ace. The Cardinals quickly refocused behind the hard hitting of tournament MVP Allie Bruner and jumped ahead 17-11 forcing the Sauras into a timeout. Bruner tallied four kills in the 25-18 first set win, and Ally McCraw added four aces.

In set two, the Cardinals (21-4, 10-0), who have also won three consecutive NW1A regular-season crowns, never trailed and took their largest lead at 15-9 before Saura coach Jayson Duncan called another timeout. East maintained control and went on to win set two 25-19.

The third set of the evening started as if the Cardinals were going to close out the match in straight sets, but South finally started having fun, according to Duncan.

“I told them we had nothing to lose. Go out and play like you are supposed to and just have fun.”

Trailing 10-1, the Sauras (19-7, 6-4) got a break on a service error by the Cardinals and went on to knot the score at 14. Weaver served six straight times, helping South close the gap. Senior Lydia Caudill put the maroon and gold up by a point on a hard kill down the left center of the court. They went on to win the set 25-23 on Weaver’s final ace of the set.

The Cardinals dominated set four, winning 25-13 to claim another tournament championship.

“We got to the fourth game and we started thinking again,” Duncan said. “Athletes are interesting people. You practice all the time so things will come natural, but in a game you can’t overthink that, it’s got to be a natural motion.”

The coach said when you start thinking too much, you start making mistakes.

“We were thinking whether we were going to hit it over the net or into the net. We just need to go ahead and attack and not worry about it. On a good note, we have had a successful season and one of the better ones that we have had at South in the last three or four years,” Duncan said. “We got a good group of seniors and that really helps. When we play to our potential, we are a really good team.”

For South Stokes, Weaver scored 14 kills in the game with 10 digs. Macy Nelson added 16 digs, Hailey Rothrock 27 assists, and Caudill had 12 kills in the game.

The all-tournament team was announced after the game with Jordyn Johnson (Bishop), Kalle Mabe (MA), Weaver, Caudill (SS), Emma Brown, McCraw, and Allie Bruner (ES) making the team. All-conference honorable mentions and all-conference teams were recognized as well after the championship game. Meredith Cox, Mabe (MA), Kylie Bruner, Anna Kate Badgett (ES), Lora Wood, Jade Tuttle (North Stokes), Adanna Aham-Iroetugo, Dianna Borunda-Fernadez (Bishop), Macy Nelson and Chloe Stewart (SS) were awarded honorable mentions and Avery Cox, Piper Draughon (MA), Smith, Maggie Holt, Allie Bruner (ES), Johnson (Bishop), Meredith Rasey, Leann Sessoms, Skylar Amos (North), Weaver, and Caudill (SS) were selected all-conference with Hanne Cooke from Mount Airy voted as the player of the year. Gilley was slated as the conference’s coach of the year.

Allie Bruner led East Surry with 15 kills in the title match. Holt had 11 and Morgan Smith nine. East Surry had 23 service aces in the final, with six each by Jessica Clayton and Smith, and five by McCraw. Holt had six blocks and Allie Bruner had 20 digs. McCraw had 40 assists.

The Northwest Conference is expected to make a strong run in the state playoffs and the first state playoff game is scheduled for Tuesday evening.

The Lady Cardinals celebrate after winning another Northwest 1A Conference title on Thursday night. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_2018-NW1A-Conference-Regular-Season-Champions-East-Surry.jpg The Lady Cardinals celebrate after winning another Northwest 1A Conference title on Thursday night. East Surry’s Allie Bruner, who won NW1A Tournament MVP honors this season, gets ready to make a dig in Thursday’s conference tournament final. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_ESVB-Allie-Bruner-vs.-South-Stokes-10-18-18.jpg East Surry’s Allie Bruner, who won NW1A Tournament MVP honors this season, gets ready to make a dig in Thursday’s conference tournament final.