Hounds fall to W. Stokes

KING — North Surry soccer was off to an excellent 5-1-1 start to the season, but seemed to be a bit rusty when it returned action for the first time in a week following the storm.

West Stokes came out on top 3-1 against North Surry Wednesday evening in a Western Piedmont Athletic Conference matchup. The Greyhounds, now 1-2 in Western Piedmont Athletic Conference play, got off to a poor start in a match marred by 26 fouls and three different yellow cards.

“I think the guys were very opportunistic tonight on set pieces and did really well to score three goals against an athletic keeper and sweeper,” said West head coach Andrew O’Neal. “We defended well in the second half. The times when we struggled defensively, (Cameron) Heath really bailed us out with some great saves in the goal.”

The Wildcats took a 1-0 lead on Sebastian Manzano’s goal off of a throw-in at the 24 minute mark of the first stanza. Manzano added his second score early in the last period. West took a commanding 3-0 advantage after the Greyhounds’ goalie received a yellow card in the box giving Lucas Pasada a penalty kick that sailed in the upper right corner of the net. The Hounds tallied their lone goal on a free kick by Vincent Hernandez with less than 20 minutes left in the match.

Cameron Heath recorded eight saves for the Purple Cats.

The Greyhounds actually outshot West 12-8, but had trouble finding the back of the goal.

In their previous match, North visited Walkertown on Sept. 12 and earned its first conference win of the season with a 5-2 victory. Joseph Rangel scored two goals, with Julio Para, Kevin Hernandez and Vincent Hernandez all scoring once.

West improves to 5-2-3 overall and 3-0 in conference play and North drops to 5-2-1.

North Surry hosts Surry Central (5-1-2, 1-0 WPAC) on Monday afternoon.

Mount Airy News sports editor John Cate contributed to this report.

By Robert Money

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

