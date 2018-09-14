School Spirit

John Cate | The News Surry Central’s pep band plays music during the school’s Sept. 7 pep rally. - John Cate | The News Surry Central cheerleaders perform for the crowd at the Sept. 7 pep rally for the football team and state champion pole vaulter Sarah Brown. - John Cate | The News The Lady Eagles’ Sarah Brown received her state championship rings during a pep rally at Surry Central High School on Friday, Sept. 7. Brown won the 2A state title for the pole vault in both indoor and outdoor track last school year. In the outdoor final last May, she broke the state 2A record by 10 inches. - John Cate | The News Sarah Brown shows off her state championship ring for winning the outdoor pole vault title in record-setting fashion at last year’s 2A state track and field championships. - - John Cate | The News Sarah Brown’s championship ring honoring her performance in last year’s 2A pole vault finals. - - John Cate | The News Surry Central head coach Monty Southern addresses the student section and the Golden Eagles’ football team during a school pep rally on Friday, Sept. 7. The rally was both to present junior Sarah Brown with her state championship rings from last year’s pole vault competitions and also to get ready for the Golden Eagles’ game that night against rival East Surry. All of the school’s fall sports teams were recognized during the event. - -

Sarah Brown shows off her state championship ring for winning the outdoor pole vault title in record-setting fashion at last year’s 2A state track and field championships.

Sarah Brown’s championship ring honoring her performance in last year’s 2A pole vault finals.

Surry Central head coach Monty Southern addresses the student section and the Golden Eagles’ football team during a school pep rally on Friday, Sept. 7. The rally was both to present junior Sarah Brown with her state championship rings from last year’s pole vault competitions and also to get ready for the Golden Eagles’ game that night against rival East Surry. All of the school’s fall sports teams were recognized during the event.

The Lady Eagles’ Sarah Brown received her state championship rings during a pep rally at Surry Central High School on Friday, Sept. 7. Brown won the 2A state title for the pole vault in both indoor and outdoor track last school year. In the outdoor final last May, she broke the state 2A record by 10 inches.

Surry Central cheerleaders perform for the crowd at the Sept. 7 pep rally for the football team and state champion pole vaulter Sarah Brown.

Surry Central’s pep band plays music during the school’s Sept. 7 pep rally.

Surry Central’s pep band plays music during the school’s Sept. 7 pep rally. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_DSC_0289.jpg Surry Central’s pep band plays music during the school’s Sept. 7 pep rally. John Cate | The News Surry Central cheerleaders perform for the crowd at the Sept. 7 pep rally for the football team and state champion pole vaulter Sarah Brown. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_DSC_0298.jpg Surry Central cheerleaders perform for the crowd at the Sept. 7 pep rally for the football team and state champion pole vaulter Sarah Brown. John Cate | The News The Lady Eagles’ Sarah Brown received her state championship rings during a pep rally at Surry Central High School on Friday, Sept. 7. Brown won the 2A state title for the pole vault in both indoor and outdoor track last school year. In the outdoor final last May, she broke the state 2A record by 10 inches. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_DSC_0300.jpg The Lady Eagles’ Sarah Brown received her state championship rings during a pep rally at Surry Central High School on Friday, Sept. 7. Brown won the 2A state title for the pole vault in both indoor and outdoor track last school year. In the outdoor final last May, she broke the state 2A record by 10 inches. John Cate | The News Sarah Brown shows off her state championship ring for winning the outdoor pole vault title in record-setting fashion at last year’s 2A state track and field championships. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_DSC_0309.jpg Sarah Brown shows off her state championship ring for winning the outdoor pole vault title in record-setting fashion at last year’s 2A state track and field championships. John Cate | The News Sarah Brown’s championship ring honoring her performance in last year’s 2A pole vault finals. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_DSC_0310.jpg Sarah Brown’s championship ring honoring her performance in last year’s 2A pole vault finals. John Cate | The News Surry Central head coach Monty Southern addresses the student section and the Golden Eagles’ football team during a school pep rally on Friday, Sept. 7. The rally was both to present junior Sarah Brown with her state championship rings from last year’s pole vault competitions and also to get ready for the Golden Eagles’ game that night against rival East Surry. All of the school’s fall sports teams were recognized during the event. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_DSC_0315.jpg Surry Central head coach Monty Southern addresses the student section and the Golden Eagles’ football team during a school pep rally on Friday, Sept. 7. The rally was both to present junior Sarah Brown with her state championship rings from last year’s pole vault competitions and also to get ready for the Golden Eagles’ game that night against rival East Surry. All of the school’s fall sports teams were recognized during the event. John Cate | The News