School board to honor Diamont on Sept. 9

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Before retiring as East Surry’s head football coach after the 2017 season, David Diamont left a powerhouse program and a talented team for his successor. The new head Cardinal, Trent Lowman, has so far directed the Cardinals to a 4-0 record and a No. 4 statewide 1A ranking by MaxPreps.

Diamont, who won 291 games as a head coach between 1977 and 2017, will be honored with the official dedication of East’s football stadium as the “David H. Diamont Stadium” today at 1 p.m. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and other dignitaries will be in attendance for the ceremony.

The 72 year-old coach announced on March 2 that he would step down after 31 years as the Cardinals’ head coach. Diamont coached East Surry between 1977 and 1989, then returned a decade later and coached another 19 seasons, going 252-131 in his long tenure in Pilot Mountain. In between, he spent five years at Mount Airy and went 39-22 with the Granite Bears between 1991 and 1995. He also served several terms in the N.C. House of Representatives both during his coaching years and in the years when he was not in the game.

During his tenure, East Surry won or shared conference titles in 1983, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2014, 2015, and 2016, and the 2001 team reached the West Regional final. He was chosen as the head coach of the East-West All-Star Game in both 1985 and 2007,was an assistant coach at the Shrine Bowl in 2006, President of the N.C. Football Coaches Association in 2003-2004, and was selected to the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

The Cardinals won 52 games in his final five seasons as coach.

The dedication is scheduled to take place at the stadium, which has already been informally called Diamont Stadium since the start of the season. In the event of rain, the event will be moved indoors to the ESHS gym, with the decision to be made by noon today. The ceremony is open to the public, and former East Surry players and coaches are cordially invited to attend. There will be reserved seating for players and coaches available.

Former East Surry head football coach David Diamont will be honored by the Surry County Board of Education in a ceremony at the ESHS football stadium this afternoon at 1 p.m. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_diamont.jpg Former East Surry head football coach David Diamont will be honored by the Surry County Board of Education in a ceremony at the ESHS football stadium this afternoon at 1 p.m. SCS Photo Surry County Schools has extended this invitation to the community to attend today’s dedication ceremony. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_41215753_1871770129579322_1872960848952033280_o.jpg Surry County Schools has extended this invitation to the community to attend today’s dedication ceremony. SCS Photo