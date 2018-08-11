School board to honor Diamont on Sept. 9

Former East Surry head football coach David Diamont, who announced his retirement following the 2017 season with 291 career victories, will receive another honor next month.

Diamont, who earned all of his victories within the borders of Surry County in two stints at East Surry bookending several years as head coach of Mount Airy, will be honored in a ceremony at the East Surry football stadium on Sunday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m.

Although the press release issued by the Surry County Board of Education did not state that the stadium would be named in Diamont’s honor, the board voted in April that it would be renamed as the “David H. Diamont Stadium” at some point this fall.

Among those scheduled to be in attendance for the ceremony are the members of the Board of Education, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, and other dignitaries.

Diamont, 72, announced his retirement from East Surry on Friday, March 2, after 31 years as head coach of the Cardinals (1977-89, 1999-2017) and five leading the Granite Bears (1991-95). Diamont was 252-131 at East Surry and 39-22 with Mount Airy, and ended his career with a flourish, averaging 10.4 wins per season in his last five years as a head coach.

Under his leadership, the Cardinals won or shared conference titles in 1983, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2014, 2015, and 2016, and the 2001 team reached the West Regional final. He was chosen as the head coach of the East-West All-Star Game in both 1985 and 2007,was an assistant coach at the Shrine Bowl in 2006, President of the N.C. Football Coaches Association in 2003-2004, and was selected to the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

During the four years he was out of coaching in the late 1990’s, he served two terms in the North Carolina House of Representatives, and remains active in the local Democratic Party.

