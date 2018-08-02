Rain disrupting practice schedules

None of the local high school sports teams have even hit or thrown a ball in anger yet, and bad weather is already rearing its ugly head.

The Mount Airy men’s soccer team, seeking to improve on last year’s state Final Four finish, was slated to compete in a scrimmage at West Iredell High School, but the incessant rain that has battered the North Carolina Piedmont this week has made the Warriors’ field unplayable. The teams will try to make up the scrimmage, but no date had been announced as of press time.

Mount Airy has other preseason events on the schedule which are still anticipated to come off. The Granite Bears’ football team, which was ranked No. 2 in the state’s 1A ranks in Carolina Gridiron’s preseason poll this week, will scrimmage on Wednesday, Aug. 8 at Galax High School, where unplayable conditions are rare, thanks to the Maroon Tide’s artificial turf field. Two days later, the football team will scrimmage at Randleman High School. On Monday, the school’s volleyball team travels to McMichael High School for a scrimmage, and will be at Appalachian State University for a multi-team jamboree event on Saturday, Aug. 11. This is the same day that both the JV and varsity soccer teams plan to scrimmage at Fred T. Foard High School in Newton.

Official matches begin the next week for all local schools. The volleyball teams can play their first official match as soon as Monday, Aug. 13, and official football games can be played as soon as Aug. 17.

Mount Airy running backs coach Mack Hodges and current Bear varsity player Jaedon Hill work with children at the school's football camp last week. Hodges, Hill and the rest of the team will scrimmage on Aug. 8 and 10, while other local teams hope for better weather.

MA soccer team forced to postpone scrimmage due to weather

By John Cate [email protected]

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

