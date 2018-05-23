West Stokes hires Hounds’ Gammons as new AD

KING — West Stokes principal Kevin Spainhour announced earlier this week the school will hire current North Surry cross country and track and field coach Travis Gammons as the new athletic director. Gammons will replace Chris Manley, who has spent the last six years in the position.

“It’s an honor to return to West Stokes,” Gammons said. “I started as an assistant coach in football and basketball when the school was first built in 1999 and now to serve as the athletic director is going to be special. Living in the community and coaching in the same conference has allowed me to follow their sport teams and I have a great admiration for their staff. I look forward to working with Mr. Spainhour and the amazing coaches. I’m excited to get started.”

Gammons has taught for 20 years. Since 2002, he has been at North Surry, coaching a plethora of sports which include baseball, basketball, football, and most recently track and field, indoor track, and cross country, where he was named coach of the year in 2015. In his final season coaching the Hounds, North Surry student-athletes Myia West, Alma Rodriguez and Ryan Eldridge all signed national letters of intent for college track and field, and Eldridge won two state championships.

He is a Stokes County native and graduated from North Stokes. He went on to receive a degree in exercise and sports science from East Carolina University.

“When the position became available it was a chance to stay involved in athletics, but get into the administrative side as well. I believe my coaching experiences will help me relate with the current coaches at West, regardless of the sport,” he said.

Spainhour said West Stokes is blessed to have Gammons joining their athletic program.

“He brings a wealth of experience at the high school level serving as head coach in both revenue and non-revenue sports. I am excited to work with him and support his journey as an AD,” he said. “He plans to work closely with coach Manley over the next couple weeks to help with the transition. I know he has some new ideas and processes to implement in hopes of increasing communication and securing additional support to help give our student-athletes a great experience. We’re thrilled he is joining our team.”

West Stokes plans a meet and greet with Gammons on Tuesday, May 29 at 6 p.m. in the school’s cafeteria.

By Robert Money [email protected]

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

