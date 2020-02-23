Two bring home wrestling gold

February 22, 2020 Cory Smith

By Cory Smith
Mount Airy&#8217;s Franklin Bennett celebrates with coach Cody Atkins after winning the 1A 145 Championship. Mount Airy’s Franklin Bennett celebrates with coach Cody Atkins after winning the 1A 145 Championship. -
Surry Central&#8217;s Steven Campbell prays before a match at the state championship. Campbell finished third in the 2A 182 bracket. Amy Cave Photography Surry Central’s Steven Campbell prays before a match at the state championship. Campbell finished third in the 2A 182 bracket. - Amy Cave Photography
Surry Central&#8217;s Karson Crouse (black) scored five points in 10 seconds to win his first-round match of the state tournament. Amy Cave Photography Surry Central’s Karson Crouse (black) scored five points in 10 seconds to win his first-round match of the state tournament. - Amy Cave Photography
Mount Airy&#8217;s Connor Medvar finished third in the 1A 138 class at the state championship. Amy Cave Photography Mount Airy’s Connor Medvar finished third in the 1A 138 class at the state championship. - - Amy Cave Photography
Surry Central&#8217;s Brenden Pack (bottom) throws his opponent to the ground in the first round of the 2020 NCHSAA State Wrestling Championships. Amy Cave Photography Surry Central’s Brenden Pack (bottom) throws his opponent to the ground in the first round of the 2020 NCHSAA State Wrestling Championships. - - Amy Cave Photography
Mount Airy&#8217;s Eric Olvera finished third in the 1A 220 class at Saturday&#8217;s state championship. Amy Cave Photography Mount Airy’s Eric Olvera finished third in the 1A 220 class at Saturday’s state championship. - - Amy Cave Photography
Mount Airy&#8217;s Jackson Tumbarello (left) finished second in the 1A 195 class after a controversial ending removed his points from the board. Amy Cave Photography Mount Airy’s Jackson Tumbarello (left) finished second in the 1A 195 class after a controversial ending removed his points from the board. - - Amy Cave Photography
Surry Central&#8217;s Jeremiah Price won his 60th match of his freshman year to win the 2A 145 state championship. Amy Cave Photography Surry Central’s Jeremiah Price won his 60th match of his freshman year to win the 2A 145 state championship. - - Amy Cave Photography

GREENSBORO — A pair of Surry County state champions were crowned at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Wrestling Championships. The county nearly went three-for-three in championship matches, but one was shrouded in controversy.

Both Mount Airy and Surry Central brought home a state championship in the 145-pound weight class. Golden Eagle Jeremiah Price wrapped up a phenomenal freshman season of 60 wins and just one loss with a 2-0 decision win over Central Academy’s Jake Dodson in the 2A division. Mount Airy’s Franklin Bennett won the 1A division match with a 4-3 decision victory over East Wilkes’ Austin Bauguess, finishing with a season record of 43-6.

Mount Airy’s Jackson Tumbarello wrestled Kyle Fink of Robbinsville High School in the 195 championship. Tumbarello and Fink maintained a 0-0 tie until Fink recorded an escape with 1:23 left in the third period. Tumbarello reversed Fink as time expired. The official awarded Tumbarello the points.

However, officials gathered together for a lengthy discussion. The discussion lasted more than 10 minutes and saw numerous tournament officials assemble at the mat. The discussion ended with Tumbarello’s points being removed. Fink was named the winner.

Not much is known at the current time about the controversial ending of the 195 match. Due to the match ending close to the newspaper’s deadline, full stories for each will be in Tuesday’s edition of The Mount Airy News

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

