Price, Campbell win regional titles

LEXINGTON — Six Surry Central Golden Eagles advanced to the 2020 North Carolina High School Athletic Association Individual Wrestling 2A State Championships with strong performances in the Midwest Regional Championship

In addition to qualifying for the state meet, two Surry Central wrestlers left North Davidson High School as regional champions. Jeremiah Price, who was named Most Outstanding Wrestler at the meet, finished 4-0 on the day in the 145-pound class. Steven Campbell also ran the gauntlet, winning four-straight matches to grab the 182-pound regional championship.

Price first defeated South Point’s Lawson Georgian with a pin after 1:44. He then downed West Iredell’s Caleb Alford with a second-round pin, followed by another pin against Wilkes Central’s Tradin Allen. Price won the event against Jake Dodson of Central Academy of Technology and Arts via a major decision (11-3). Price improved to 52-1 on the year with the win.

Just days after recording his 100th career-win, Campbell recorded wins 101-104 to capture the regional crown. He first pinned Mt. Pleasant’s Jordan Dunlap in 1:28 and followed by pinning Central Davidson’s Johnathan Hance in just 50 seconds. Campbell was pushed to the limit in the semifinal match, pulling out a 6-5 decision win over West Davidson’s Dallas Thomas. He won the championship by defeating South Point’s Andrew Warren.

Central’s Brenden Pack will also be competing in the state meet in Greensboro thanks to a third-place finish in the 120 class. Pack earned a pinning victory in the first round and a 10-8 decision win in the quarterfinals. Pack fell to Central Academy of Technology and Arts’ Kyle Montaperto in the semifinals, but bounced back with wins over West Stokes’ Landon Neal and Bunker Hill’s Raul Hernandez.

The final state qualifier from Surry Central is Karson Crouse in the 160 class. Like Pack, Crouse earned two victories in the first round and quarterfinals. Crouse was defeated via technical fall in the semifinals. He earned a spot in the third-place match by pinning North Forsyth’s Reginald Rawlinson. He was pinned in the third-round of the third-place match by Mt. Pleasant’s Kyler Pickard.

Locals thrive at 2A Wrestling Tourney

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

