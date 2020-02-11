Campbell earns 100th win

Surry Central honored junior Steven Campbell for recording his 100th career win in the Eagles’ Elite Eight match at Pisgah. Submitted Photo

Surry Central’s trip to the Elite Eight of the 2020 Dual-Team Wrestling Championships was a milestone across the board.

The meet signified a high point for the program as one of the final eight 2A teams alive, as well as representing the Western Piedmont 2A Conference as its champion for the second-straight season. Despite falling to Pisgah in the regional semifinal, the Eagles did have something to celebrate: junior Steven Campbell’s 100th career win.

Campbell, a three-year member of the varsity wrestling team, pinned Pisgah’s Luis Garcia in the first period of the 182 match. The Eagles presented Campbell with a banner signifying his accomplishment after the match.

What’s more impressive than the 100 wins is how quickly the junior achieved it. Campbell needed just 126 matches to accomplish this feat. He finished 24-14 as a freshman, 33-8 as a sophomore and is currently 43-4 as a junior.

Significant wins for Campbell came this season when he took home gold medals at the Perry Lloyd Invitational and Big A Memorial Invitational Tournaments. In addition to the back-to-back team WPAC championships, Campbell is also a two-time conference individual champion. He won the 182 class as a sophomore and the 190 class as a junior. He even finished as the WPAC runner-up in the 160 class as a freshman.

Campbell has competed in the Midwest Regionals each year of high school. He finished fourth in the regional 182 class last season and looks to improve on that this coming weekend, where the road to 200 wins begins.

Surry Central junior is two-time WPAC champ

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports

