Wrestling playoffs postponed to Friday

The N.C. High School Athletic Association posted the following update Thursday concerning the 2020 dual team wrestling playoffs:

“Due to inclement weather impacting the state and in consideration for the safety of students, the NCHSAA has postponed the third and fourth round of the 2020 dual team wrestling playoffs at all sites except for the 1A West (scheduled for Avery County High School tonight).

“The seven postponed sites will wrestle on Friday, Feb. 7. … Weigh-ins will be conducted at 4 p.m., with third-round matches beginning at 5 p.m. Fourth-round matches are scheduled for 6:30 p.m.”

The state championship matches are still scheduled for Saturday in the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse. The 1A and 3A Championships are scheduled for noon. The 2A and 4A Championships are scheduled for 3 p.m.

“Tickets are available for $8 at the gate. All state championship matches will stream live via the NFHS Network for subscribers ($10.99 per month).”

Only eight teams remain in each division of the Dual Team Wrestling Playoffs. One Surry County team, Surry Central, and one Stokes County team, South Stokes, remain in the third round and will compete on Friday.

The Golden Eagles travel to Fred T. Foard High School, which is 84 miles from Dobson, off I-40 south of Hickory.

South Stokes had an even farther distance to go Thursday as Avery County High is 124 miles west of its campus.

Below are the full third round pairings for the NCHSAA 2020 Dual Team Wrestling Championships:

1A

#1 Rosewood (35-11) vs. #1 Granville Central (10-14) (@ Uwharrie Charter HS; Friday @ 5 p.m.)

#2 South Stanly (32-19) vs. #1 Uwharrie Charter (40-1) (@ Uwharrie Charter HS; Friday @ 5 p.m.)

#1 Avery County (24-3) vs. #2 Swain County (30-12) (@ Avery County HS; Thursday)

#1 South Stokes (19-10) vs. #1 Robbinsville (17-7) (@ Avery County HS; Thursday)

2A

#2 Wheatmore (27-10) vs. #1 Washington (35-9) (@ Trinity HS; Friday @ 5 p.m.)

#1 Trinity (29-3) vs. #1 Croatan (24-3) (@ Trinity HS; Friday @ 5 p.m.)

#1 Central Academy (29-4) vs. #1 Fred T. Foard (44-0) (@ Fred T. Foard HS; Friday @ 5 p.m. )

#1 Pisgah (15-2) vs. #1 Surry Central (28-3) (@ Fred T. Foard HS; Friday @ 5 p.m.)

3A

#1 C.B. Aycock (25-3) vs. #1 Fike (31-4) (@ Chapel Hill HS; Friday)

#1 Northern Guilford (46-3) vs. #1 Chapel Hill (22-5) (@ Chapel Hill HS; Friday)

#2 Enka (27-6) vs. #1 Piedmont (26-10) (@ St. Stephens HS; Friday)

#1 St. Stephens (32-8) vs. #1 West Henderson (23-0) (@ St. Stephens HS; Friday)

4A

#1 Laney (23-0) vs. #1 New Bern (19-0) (@ Laney HS; Friday)

#1 Middle Creek (30-7) vs. #1 Cardinal Gibbons (27-2) (@ Laney HS; Friday)

#2 West Forsyth (16-5) vs. #1 Glenn (23-1) (@ West Forsyth HS; Friday)

#1 Hough (21-5) vs. #2 Mooresville (31-5) (@ West Forsyth HS; Friday)

