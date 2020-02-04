Dual team wrestling brackets released

CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) announced the brackets for the 2019 Dual Team Wrestling State Championship. The tournament will culminate on Saturday, Feb. 8 with the western and eastern regional champions meeting at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse for the State Championships.

The first and second rounds of the Dual Team Championship will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Mount Airy and South Stokes represent the Northwest 1A Conference and Surry Central represents the Western Piedmont 2A Conference.

South Stokes won the NW1A Conference by defeating Mount Airy late in the regular season. The Granite Bears returned the favor by downing the Sauras in the conference tournament. A potential rubber match awaits the schools should both emerge victorious in the first and second rounds.

No. 1 South Stokes (18-10) earned a first-round bye and will play the winner of No. 1 Cherryville (18-15) and wild card Hayesville (9-13). Those matches will take place at Cherryville High School.

No. 2 Mount Airy (18-9) will face wild card Polk County (16-15) in the first round. Should the Bears win, they will face the host school No. 1 Robbinsville (16-7).

Surry Central comes into the dual team tournament just days after dominating the WPAC conference tournament. The Eagles look to continue their fantastic run this season by traveling to Bunker Hill High.

With no byes in the 2A tournament, No. 1 Surry Central (26-3) has to compete in the first-round against No. 2 East Henderson (25-5). Should the Golden Eagles win, they will face the winner of No. 1 Madison (15-7) and the meet’s host, No. 2 Bunker Hill (28-4).

Below are the full match lists for both the 1A and 2A NCHSAA Wrestling Dual Team Championships:

1A First Round

East

#1 Manteo (9-9) vs. WC Chatham Central (12-28) (@ Rosewood HS)

#1 Granville Central (8-14) vs. WC South Davidson (13-16) (@ Voyager Academy)

#2 South Stanly (30-19) vs. WC North Stanly (1-15) (@ South Stanly HS)

#2 Neuse Charter (14-22) vs. WC Albemarle (8-18) (@ Uwharrie Charter)

West

#2 Bradford Prep (19-29) vs. WC Andrews (10-12) (@ Avery County HS)

#2 Swain County (28-12) vs. WC Mitchell (8-9) (@ Mitchell HS)

#2 Mount Airy (18-9) vs. WC Polk County (16-15) (@ Robbinsville HS)

#1 Cherryville (18-15) vs. WC Hayesville (9-13) (@ Cherryville HS)

1A Second Round

East

#1 Rosewood (34-11) vs. Manteo/Chatham Central Winner (@ Rosewood HS)

#1 Voyager Academy (3-2) vs. Granville Central/South Davidson Winner (@ Voyager Academy)

#1 East Carteret (21-21) vs. South Stanly/Pamlico Winner (@ South Stanly HS)

#1 Uwharrie Charter (39-1) vs. Neuse Charter/Albemarle Winner (@ Uwharrie Charter)

West

#1 Avery County (23-3) vs. Bradford Prep/Andrews Winner (@ Avery County HS)

#1 East Wilkes (15-18) vs. Swain County/Mitchell Winner (@ Mitchell HS)

#1 Robbinsville (16-7) vs. Mount Airy/Polk County Winner (@ Robbinsville HS)

#1 South Stokes (18-10) vs. Cherryville/Hayesville Winner (@ Cherryville HS)

2A First Round (winners of each site will face each other in the second round)

East

#1 Northeastern (15-2) vs. #2 Wheatmore (25-10) (@ Wellcome Middle School, hosted by North Pitt HS)

#1 North Pitt (18-16) vs. #2 West Craven (19-17) (@ Wellcome Middle School, hosted by North Pitt HS)

#1 Bunn (16-6) vs. #2 SouthWest Edgecombe (8-10) (@ Bunn HS)

#1 St. Pauls (4-0) vs. #1 Washington (33-9) (@ Bunn HS)

#1 Trinity (27-3) vs. #2 Dixon (16-4) (@ Dixon Middle School, hosted by Dixon HS)

#1 Reidsville (7-2) vs. #1 Morehead (13-13) (@ Dixon Middle School, hosted by Dixon HS)

#2 Currituck (16-5) vs. #2 Cummings (10-5) (@ Croatan HS)

#1 Croatan (22-3) vs. #3 West Davidson (14-5) (@ Croatan HS)

West

#1 West Wilkes (24-0) vs. #2 South Point (24-11) (@ Lincolnton HS)

#1 Central Academy (27-4) vs. #2 Lincolnton (28-7) (@ Lincolnton HS)

#1 Fred T. Foard (42-0) vs. #2 Mount Pleasant (19-9) (@ West Lincoln HS)

#1 West Lincoln (21-2) vs. #1 Central Davidson (16-5) (@ West Lincoln HS)

#1 R-S Central (25-4) vs. #2 North Forsyth (25-11) (@ R-S Central HS)

#1 Pisgah (13-2) vs. #2 Ledford (22-4) (@ R-S Central HS)

#1 Madison (15-7) vs. #2 Bunker Hill (28-4) (@ Bunker Hill HS)

#1 Surry Central (26-3) vs. #2 East Henderson (25-5) (@ Bunker Hill HS)

Eagles, Bears look to make deep runs

