Cardinals win twice on Senior Night

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry played the role of hero for the home crowd at Tuesday’s wrestling match.

The Cardinals took the mats inside East Surry High School for the final time as visiting Bishop McGuinness and R.J. Reynolds looked to play spoiler on senior night. Villains and Demons alike fought against East, but the Cardinals ended the night 2-0 with a 58-18 win over Bishop and a 42-29 victory against Reynolds.

The tri-meet began with East Surry recognizing its only senior, Nathan Cox. Cox has been a member of the Cards’ wrestling team for four years and even reached the regional round of the individual state tournament in 2017. He came into Tuesday’s meet with an 11-5 record.

Cox was the first to step onto the mat in the Cards’ match against the Villains. Cox faced the tough challenge of Bishop’s Daniel Cancro in the 172-pound match. Cancro improved to 19-5 on the season by pinning Cox in the second period.

Cancro’s win was one of three by the Villains against East Surry. The other two came when Gideon Hope pinned Dakota Epperson in the heavyweight match and then David Krawczyk pinned East’s Dylan Myers in the 106 match.

Of the 11 remaining matches, 10 went the way of the Cardinals (neither team had a wrestler for the 120 match). Kevin Blakeney, Domenico Coppola, Colby Stowers, Jacob Haywood, Tyson Tilley, Trace Tilley, Kaleb Tilley and Daniel Villasenor were each awarded forfeit wins against the Villains.

East won the 160 match when Eli Becker pinned Bishop’s Josh Hanflink in 49 seconds. The remaining match saw Cardinal Tyler Bussick-Hawks defeat Jacob Regitz 12-1 in the 145 match via major decision. Bussick-Hawks’ win marked the 100th win of the junior’s career.

Bishop made it 0-for-2 on the night by falling to the Reynolds Demons. After a short intermission, the two 1-0 teams met on the mat.

The third dual match of the night began with mixed results. East’s Epperson battled back from a 4-1 deficit to take a 6-4 lead at the end of a period in the 220 match. Reynolds’ Richard Patterson trailed Epperson 7-6 when the Demon got the pin in the second period.

Christian Ledford added six points when he pinned East’s Stowers in the 106 match. The Cardinals were able to tie the score with a pair of forfeit wins given to Coppola at 285 and Dylan Myers at 113. Neither school competed in the 120 match. Only two of the remaining nine matches would end via forfeit, which ended up being the difference in the match.

Reynolds went on a run from the 126 to 145 match when two of the Demons’ top wrestlers competed. Haywood represented the Cardinals in the 126 match against Reynolds’ Aldo Noyola. Noyola improved to 25-3 on the season with a 17-2 points victory.

Cardinal Tyson Tilley held Reynolds’ 138 star Centrell Johnson to a 2-0 lead after two minutes on the mat. Johnson added two points on a second-period reversal before pinning Tyson.

East cut the Reynolds lead to 23-18 with a forfeit win for Bussick-Hawks at 138. The Demons earned their largest lead of the night after Jeffery Waunderman pinned Trace Tilley in the third period of the 145 match.

Kaleb Tilley cut into the 29-18 deficit with East’s first non-forfeit victory against the Demons. Kaleb started with a 5-0 lead in the 152 match. Reynolds’ Julian Rodriguez got two points on a reversal in the first period, but would lose 7-2 to Kaleb.

Becker made it 29-27 by pinning Diego Lopez in the 160 match. Becker outscored his opponent 7-0 in the first period with a takedown and and two near falls. He scored three more points in the second period and two in the third before pinning Lopez for six points.

Villasenor took on Kewonn McCrimmon in the 170 match with a chance to take the lead. He scored two points on a takedown in the first period, to which McCrimmon fired back with a point in the second period. A flurry of points in the third period followed for both wrestlers. Villasenor never trailed, going on to win 8-4.

The East Surry lead grew from 30-29 to 36-29 when Cox was awarded a forfeit win at 182. Blakeney rounded out the 42-29 win by pinning Josie Sell in the first period of the 195 match.

