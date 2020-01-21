Plunder north of the border

Mount Airy's wrestling team with the second-place trophy from the Rural Retreat Invitational on Saturday. Only the host school, a 1A Virginia power, was able to finish ahead of the Bears.

RURAL RETREAT, Va. — Mount Airy’s wrestling team invaded Virginia for the second time this season on Saturday morning, and yet again, the Granite Bears came back with plunder for the trophy case.

The Bears were the only non-Virginia team invited to compete in the Rural Retreat Invitational, where Mount Airy competed against 10 high schools from the Old Dominion and came away with a second-place finish in a field filled with schools that wrestle in higher classifications.

The other schools competing in the event included host Rural Retreat High School, along with Central (Wise, Va.), Eastside, Galax, George Wythe (Wytheville), Holston, Honaker, Marion Senior, Northwood (Va.), Oak Hill (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), Parry McCluer, and Tazewell. Rural Retreat, a strong Virginia team and like Mount Airy, a 1A team taking on bigger schools, won the tournament with 237.5 team points. The Bears were second with 173, followed by George Wythe with 135.

The host Indians won seven individual weight classes, with the Bears taking five. Individual champions for Mount Airy included Connor Medvar, Aidan Horton, Franklin Bennett, Jackson Tumbarello, and Eric Olvera. Two wrestlers finished in second, those being Trevin Robinson and Edwin Agabo. Luke Leonard placed third and Traven Thompson took fourth.

It was the Bears’ second appearance in a Virginia tournament this season. Mount Airy won the McDonald’s Invitational title at Carroll County High School in early December. Mount Airy also competed in tournaments before Christmas at Alleghany and East Wilkes against some of the same Virginia teams.

The Rural Retreat event served as a tune-up for what is the biggest match of the season for the team. Tonight, the Bears will be hosting Northwest 1A Conference rival South Stokes in a showdown that will likely decide the conference crown, something that Mount Airy has held for six consecutive seasons. Since coming down from the 2A ranks, the Sauras have challenged the Bears for league supremacy, along with making a lot of noise at the regional and state championships.

A year ago, in an eagerly awaited matchup down in Walnut Cove, the Bears scored a 39-31 victory, in a match where the Sauras were ranked as the fifth-ranked team in 1A by one set of rankings. This year, South Stokes comes in ranked third.

