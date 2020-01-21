Plunder north of the border

All good things must come to an end, but no one will say that Mount Airy gave up its six-year reign atop the Northwest 1A Conference easily.

In a match that came down to the final weight class of the evening, the Sauras’ Dylan Schoolcraft scored a pin over Edwin Agabo at 3:28 of the second period in the 195-pound match to give South Stokes a 39-34 victory and the conference title. The match had seen each wrestler nearly pin the other in the opening period before Schoolcraft scored a reversal in the second after opening in the down position, and then score the victory later in the period.

The Sauras won their first conference title since 2017, when they shared the crown with North Surry and Surry Central in the Western Piedmont 2A. After that season, South was reclassified as a 1A school and began challenging the Bears on an annual basis. However, Mount Airy saw off the challenge in each of the Sauras’ first two years in the NW1A. South Stokes had to settle for a handful of individual state champions and impressive performances in the regionals and individual state duals.

“I’m really pleased at how we wrestled tonight,” said South Stokes head coach Chad Amos. “We have some things we need to work on, but this is a big win for South Stokes. We hadn’t won the conference for a while.”

The third time proved to be the charm for South, but the outcome was in doubt right up until the official declared the pin in the final weight class. The lead changed hands three times, and there were other matches in the meet that could have gone the other way. In other cases, a wrestler lost but saved valuable points for his team by avoiding being pinned.

Mount Airy head coach Cody Atkins knew that overcoming the Sauras this time would be a challenge. No one in Bear country was asking for any sympathy this season, but the Mount Airy team came into this season young and lacking high school varsity experience in several positions. Atkins made up for this by putting his team through a challenging tournament schedule, including a trip all the way to Rural Retreat High School in Virginia last weekend. South Stokes came into Tuesday’s showdown ranked third in the state among 1A teams, but the Bears felt like they had a chance to defend their title.

“It came down to the last match. It could have gone either way,” said Atkins. “Our kids gave it everything they had. They fought, they showed heart, and we won the matches we needed to win. I’m really happy with them.

“Coach Amos was the assistant coach my sophomore year at West Stokes, in 2002-03. I have a lot of respect for him, and Jimmy Via, their assistant coach, actually wrestled my dad and uncle in the 1970s. So we have a long history with Coach Amos and Coach Via. If I have to lose to anyone in conference, I’m glad it’s them.”

The Bears bumped two wrestlers up in weight to open the match, and the gambit worked. Jackson Tumbarello moved up from 195 to 220 and decisioned Jordan Mitchell 2-1 to start. Tumbarello scored a second-period reversal after opening down, then withstood an escape from Mitchell in the third to win. The 285 match followed, with Eric Olvera facing Nathan Woods. Olvera, who usually competes at 220, had a first-period takedown, then opened the second down and scored an escape, followed by a takedown, and then got the pin late in the period. The home team was off to a 9-0 start in the team tally.

It didn’t last. At 106, Kendell Caudill pinned Emily Keene to get the Sauras on the board. The visitors tied it up at 113 pounds, where Nathan Grogan countered moves from Robert Taylor in the second and third periods, scored three points in each period himself, and took the match 6-0. The Sauras then took a 15-9 lead when the Bears conceded the 120-pound weight class to Cody Lawson.

At 126, Mount Airy’s Trevin Robinson got his team back on the right track. After a takedown and near-fall in the opening period against Gage Shaffer, a freshman wrestling up one weight class, the score was 4-1 going to the third. Robinson took him down again and came very close to a pin, but Shaffer doggedly kept his right shoulder off the mat and forced Robinson to settle for a 9-1 major decision.

However, the Bears regained the lead at 132 pounds, where Connor Medvar scored five quick points and then pinned Evan Patterson before the opening period was out. The lead swing back to Mount Airy, and quickly became 25-15 when the Sauras conceded the 138 match to Aidan Horton.

South Stokes picked up another “good loss” at 145, where the Bears’ Franklin Bennett dominated a match against the Sauras’ Johnny Dotson. The two started out fairly even, but a late near-fall in the opening period gave Bennett the edge. The Mount Airy wrestler ended up with four three-point near-falls in the match, including two in the final period, but Dotson refused to fold and compelled Bennett to settle for a 16-5 major decision and four team points.

The Sauras didn’t have anyone to compete with Matthew Gilley at 152, and so the Bears took their biggest lead of the night at 35-15 with four matches left. To win the title, the Sauras would have to win out and get at least three pins. However, South had some of its best wrestlers coming up, and both sides knew it.

At 160 pounds, the Sauras’ Kaleb Mitchell, who has lost just once this season, had two first-period takedowns of Luke Leonard for an early 4-1 lead. Leonard tried everything he could to hang on, but was eventually pinned in 1:23. Making matters worse, he was cited for an unsportsmanlike conduct violation after the match ended, and the Bears were docked one team point, making the score 34-21.

The match moved on to 170, where the Bears’ Cameron Moore turned in a game effort against South’s Nick Heavener, a sophomore with a 25-13 record. Moore led 2-0 after one thanks to a takedown, and he got another in a second period that saw Heavener escape twice and finally score a takedown of his own. Once he did, he proved to be physically stronger and was able to complete the pin at the 3:29 mark.

The margin was cut to one point after the Sauras’ undefeated Jackson Boles (36-0) stopped onto the mat at 182 to face Edwin Ramirez. No one has been able to do anything with Boles all season, and he continued his season of dominance with a pin in less than a minute of action. Mount Airy led 34-33, and whoever won between Schoolcraft and Agabo would deliver a conference championship for his team.

In a great irony of the night, two 1A wrestling’s big dogs would be relying on relatively inexperienced wrestlers to decide who would be conference champion. Schoolcraft is a senior who came in with a 17-14 record, but only in his second year of wrestling, while Agabo entered as a freshman with just six varsity matches under his belt, three wins and three losses. The senior charged out and scored a quick takedown and near-fall on Agabo, nearly pinning him. But Agabo avoided the pin and reversed the hold inside of a minute, then caught Schoolcraft and put him on his own back. All of a sudden, it was the Mount Airy fan section and bench screaming for their man, after it had been the Sauras’ just moments earlier. Time ticked under 10 seconds and Agabo tried hard to complete the pin before before the clock ran out, but Schoolcraft hung on.

“He showed a lot of heart. He had that kid on his back after he’d been on his back, and they were just back and forth,” said Atkins.

In the second period, Schoolcraft actually opened in a down position, but wasn’t caught on his back this time, and he eventually was able to reverse the hold and then go to work on Agabo. Inside of a minute in period two, it was the Bear who was trying to hang on, and he couldn’t do it. The pin was called with 32 seconds left.

Amos was equally proud of his wrestler.

“He didn’t come out until last year. He got his butt whipped as a junior, but he’s hung in there and had to move down a weight class because a kid beat him out in qualifying, and he’s bounced around in the lineup,” he said. “But his effort, and how far he has come since last year, I couldn’t be more proud of the kid. State championships are one thing, but when you see a kid who has taken a beating and keeps coming back, and gets a win like tonight…

“It was a good match, and the people who weren’t here missed out on some good wrestling. I respect Cody, he’s a great coach and that’s why he’s been successful. I have the highest respect for him. His kids are coached very well.

The Sauras are off until the conference tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1 at North Stokes, where the Bears will again be defending six straight titles from South’s challenge. However, Mount Airy still has one more home match left to wrestle. The Bears will host North Stokes and Forbush on Friday night for Senior Night. Mount Airy needs to beat North Stokes to ensure itself of the No. 2 spot in the NW1A and an automatic berth in the dual-team state playoffs. They have already faced the Vikings twice this season, winning 40-34 on Dec. 12 and 57-21 two days later.

South Stokes wrestlers celebrate as they watch the referee award a pin to teammate Dylan Schoolcraft at 195 pounds, giving the Sauras a 39-34 win over Mount Airy and the Northwest 1A Conference title. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_0061.jpg South Stokes wrestlers celebrate as they watch the referee award a pin to teammate Dylan Schoolcraft at 195 pounds, giving the Sauras a 39-34 win over Mount Airy and the Northwest 1A Conference title. John Cate | The News Two of the area’s top wrestlers took on each other at 220 pounds, with Mount Airy’s Jackson Tumbarello scoring a 2-1 victory thanks to this second-period takedown of South Stokes’ Jordan Mitchell. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_0922.jpg Two of the area’s top wrestlers took on each other at 220 pounds, with Mount Airy’s Jackson Tumbarello scoring a 2-1 victory thanks to this second-period takedown of South Stokes’ Jordan Mitchell. John Cate | The News The Bears’ Eric Olvera made the winning move against the Sauras’ Nathan Woods right here. Olvera ended up pinning Woods and winning the 285-pound match. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_0937.jpg The Bears’ Eric Olvera made the winning move against the Sauras’ Nathan Woods right here. Olvera ended up pinning Woods and winning the 285-pound match. John Cate | The News South Stokes’ Nathan Grogan was in a hold here at 113 pounds against the Bears’ Robert Taylor, but he eventually made his escape and went on to win. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_0964.jpg South Stokes’ Nathan Grogan was in a hold here at 113 pounds against the Bears’ Robert Taylor, but he eventually made his escape and went on to win. John Cate | The News Mount Airy’s Trevin Robinson nearly pinned South Stokes’ Gage Shaffer at 126 pounds, but Shaffer avoided the pin for more than 30 seconds at the end of the match and held Robinson to a major decision. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_0978.jpg Mount Airy’s Trevin Robinson nearly pinned South Stokes’ Gage Shaffer at 126 pounds, but Shaffer avoided the pin for more than 30 seconds at the end of the match and held Robinson to a major decision. John Cate | The News South Stokes’ Kaleb Mitchell (right) began the Sauras’ final push to victory with a win over Luke Leonard at 160 pounds. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_0013.jpg South Stokes’ Kaleb Mitchell (right) began the Sauras’ final push to victory with a win over Luke Leonard at 160 pounds. John Cate | The News Mount Airy’s Edwin Agabo came this close to pinning South Stokes’ Dylan Schoolcraft in the 195-pound match between the two men that decided the Northwest 1A Conference title. Schoolcraft came back in the second period and pinned Agabo to win the match and the league title. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_0054-1.jpg Mount Airy’s Edwin Agabo came this close to pinning South Stokes’ Dylan Schoolcraft in the 195-pound match between the two men that decided the Northwest 1A Conference title. Schoolcraft came back in the second period and pinned Agabo to win the match and the league title. John Cate | The News

Sauras end Bears’ reign as NW1A champs in dramatic finish

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com