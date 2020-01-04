Eagles down Pack, finish 2nd at Williams Duals

DOBSON — The activity buses at Surry Central and Walkertown high schools were busy on Friday, as one took the Golden Eagles’ basketball teams down to Wolfpack territory, and another took the Pack’s wrestlers to Dobson.

Walkertown’s wrestling team’s stay in Eagle country didn’t last long, as the defending Western Piedmont 2A champs dispatched them 60-18 on Friday evening.

The Wolfpack won just three individual matches, along with Central handing them a walkover at 285 in the final individual match. The Golden Eagles, on the other hand, won eight weight classes by pin and also received forfeit wins at 126 and 138 pounds.

Claiming wins for Central were Cole Snow (106 pounds), Carter Snow (113), Johnny Hernandez (132), Jeremiah Price (145), Karson Crouse (152), Joseph Campbell (160), Aaron Cave (182), and Steven Campbell (195). Even when Walkertown managed to get a win, it was usually close. The Wolfpack got a pin at 220, but their Nicholas Bolen needed overtime to beat Brenden Pack 10-8 at 120 pounds, while at 170, Zach Monette outlasted Sam Whitaker in a 19-12 decision.

On Saturday, the team competed in the Rick Williams Duals at South Stokes High School. Complete results were not available at press time, but the Eagles wrestled five dual matches over the course of the day and defeated Williams, South Iredell, McMichael, and Ronald Reagan while losing only to Asheboro. The results allowed Central to claim second place in the tournament. Five Surry Central grapplers went through the entire day without a single lose, those being Carter Snow, Hernandez, Price, Crouse, and Steven Campbell.

The Eagles will try to take two more steps toward another conference crown on Tuesday, when Central travels to Forbush and wrestles the Falcons and Carver. Another conference meet will follow on Friday, when the Eagles visit Atkins and will wrestle both the Camels and West Stokes.