Bear grapplers kept busy after Christmas

Mount Airy’s wrestling team celebrated the New Year with a big win off the mats, announcing on Jan. 1 that the school has been selected as the host for the NCHSAA 1A West Regional on Feb. 14-15.

However, there is still plenty of wrestling for the six-time defending Northwest 1A Conference champions to do before it’s time to worry about the postseason. The Granite Bears didn’t rest during the week after Christmas, competing in the Blackhawk Duals at West Wilkes High School on Dec. 28, and then returned to West Wilkes for a tri-meet on New Year’s Eve.

Mount Airy was punching above its weight at the Blackhawk Duals, but the Bears still managed to win two of their five matches, including their only one against a fellow 1A team. They lost 39-22 to Ashe County, then 51-27 to Davie County, but defeated Watauga 56-24. Then came a match against the host school, which Mount Airy lost 54-21. The Bears hoped to be able to pick on someone their own size, but Starmount didn’t show, and the Bears were awarded 13 forfeit wins and a 78-0 victory.

Mount Airy had all but one weight class filled on Saturday, but Ashe County proved just a little stronger in the meeting between the two teams. Earning wins on the mats for the Bears were Jackson Tumbarello, who won a 2-1 decision over Kabel Dillard at 182; Connor Medvar, who scored a 15-2 major decision against Trent Baker at 132; Franklin Bennett, an 8-1 victor over Andrew Peterson at 145; and Luke Leonard, who pinned Matthew Peterson at 160.

Against Davie, Medvar (132) was the first Bear to win a contested match, pulling out a 6-5 decision over Tyler Snyder. Leonard, again at 160, pinned Zayne Smith in the first round. The Bears finished strong, getting forfeits at 182 and 220 before Eric Olvera scored a 63-second pin over Joshua Monlina at 285.

The Watauga match proved one-sided, even though the Pioneers are a 3A school. They gave the Bears walkovers at 120, 152, 17o and 182, while Mount Airy conceded at 113. In the contested matches, Garron Collins opened at 195 with a decision win. Olvera had a pin at 220, as did Edwin Agabo at 285.

The Bears held a 21-18 lead going into the 132-pound match, where Medvar scored another victory, pinning Brandon Francisco in 1:28. Aidan Horton (138) followed with a pin at 2:31 against Josh Hamilton to make the score 33-18. Bennett extended the lead to 20 when he scored a 15-0 technical fall over Andrew Jeter. The match ended on points awarded at the end of the opening period. Three forfeits to the Bears and a win by the Pioneers produced the final score.

Against the host Blackhawks, the match opened at 160 with Leonard beating Cameron Garris, but the next four matches were wins for West Wilkes before Olvera decisioned Gary Call at 285. Medvar won again at 132, pinning Dillon Hollar, and Bennett pinned Chase Wyatt at 145.

On the last day of 2019, the Bears went back to West Wilkes for a tri-meet where both teams wrestled South Caldwell, as well as a rematch against each other. Mount Airy started out with the Spartans, and they couldn’t have asked for a better draw than what they got. A few Bears were out and they had to forfeit two weight classes to South Caldwell, but it ended at 132 pounds with Mount Airy down 33-30 and Medvar stepping to the mat against the Spartans’ Riley Thacker. Medvar scored a pin in just 36 seconds to deliver the win for his team.

The match opened at 138 with a forfeit win for South, but Bennett scored a 12-5 decision at 145 to put Mount Airy on the board. Back-to-back decision losses at 152 and 160 put the Bears down 12-3 before a winning streak put them on top. Edwin Ramirez (170) pinned Madelynn Dillard in 98 seconds, and then Tumbarello (182) pinned C.J. Crawford at 2:38 for a 15-12 Mount Airy lead. The Bears got a forfeit at 195, and then Matthew Bagley beat Cole McCall by a pin in 2:20 at 220 pounds.

South then won three in a row, taking pins at 285 and 106 and a decision at 113. Trevin Robinson scored a 6-2 decision over Abby Phillips at 120 to put the Bears ahead 30-27, but they had to forfeit at 126, leaving everything up to Medvar.

The second match against West Wilkes in 72 hours went the way of the Blackhawks again, not helped by the fact that a few Mount Airy starters were unavailable. Both Bennett and Tumbarello lost close decisions, and the only wins for the Bears came from Leonard at 160 and Medvar at 132, both by pin, as West won 66-12.

Mount Airy will return to Wilkes County on Saturday to compete in the Royal Viking Classic tournament at North Wilkes High School.