Price rings in ‘20 with a medal

CHARLOTTE — The holidays are all about red and green, but for Surry Central’s Jeremiah Price, bronze was nice too.

The Surry Central wrestler was one of two Golden Eagles to travel to the Holy Angels Invitational over the weekend, where he won seven matches in two days and became a place-winner at one of the best in-season tournaments the state has to offer.

Price, a freshman competing at 145 pounds, sustained his only loss in the third round of the tournament, when he faced Dallas Wilson of Cape Fear High School in Fayetteville. Wilson, a 2018 and 2019 3A state champion, defeated Price on a 6-2 decision on his way to the Holy Angels title, his fifth tournament championship of the season.

Steven Campbell competed for Central at 182 pounds and posted a 3-2 record in five matches.

The tournament, which began in 2009, was held on Friday and Saturday at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte. More than 40 teams from around the South sent at least one wrestler to the event, which is one of the strongest in-season tournaments available in North Carolina. Most wrestlers who compete have placed in high school championships at some point during their careers. Charlotte Catholic High School hosts the event.

Price, who had won the championship at the C.H. Necessary Invitational three weeks prior, earned a bye in the opening round and then defeated Devyn Hasbrouck of Bonaire, Ga., in the second round. Hasbrouck placed sixth at last year’s Georgia state championships, but Price pinned him at 3:10 in the second period. Wilson was next, and while Price didn’t win, he was one of only two wrestlers in the tournament who was competitive with the Colts’ star.

He dropped into the consolation bracket and went through the rest of the event without being much challenged until the last two rounds. His first consolation match was an 18-2 technical fall over Lane Adkins of West Rowan. He followed that up with a second-period pin at 2:54 against Drew Pinion of R-S Central. Collin Shulman of Hickory Ridge did a little better, but Price decisioned him 10-5.

In the consolation semis, Price tore apart Patrick Haskin of Pope (Marietta, Ga), who finished sixth in Georgia’s 6A state tournament at 132 last year. Price tech-falled him in a mere 3:05 by a 16-1 score and reached the third-place match. There, he faced Kai Paxton of 4A Middle Creek, a champion at the Powerade State Games of NC last summer and champion of two individual tournaments already this winter.

This match went to sudden-death overtime tied 3-3 before Price scored a takedown and claimed the bronze on a 5-3 decision.

Campbell didn’t leave with any hardware, but in such a strong tournament, winning more than you lose is a sign of success. He received a bye in the opening round, then pinned Perry Sharpe of Eastern Guilford at 3:56 in the second round. His next match was against Holden Cypher of Millbrook, a 4A state champion who won the title at the Interstate 64 High School Duals last October, then won three individual tournaments this winter before arriving at the Holy Angels, which he won too.

Campbell bounced back with a third-period pin over LeDerrius Hough of Southwest Guilford, then decisioned Fred Aurthur of Pope (Marietta, Ga.) 4-2 before being pinned by Kurt Hayes of Charlotte Catholic, a three-time individual tournament champ this winter before settling for fourth at the Holy Angels. Campbell ended the event in ninth place overall.

Price, Campbell and the rest of the Eagles will return to action tonight for a home match against Walkertown.

