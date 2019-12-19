Bears capture Alleghany Duals

SPARTA — The big, bad Bears were in town Saturday, and they meant business.
Mount Airy’s wrestling team invaded Sparta for the Alleghany Duals on Saturday morning and afternoon, and when it was all over, the Granite Bears walked out of the gym at Alleghany High School with five match victories and some hardware for the trophy case.
In succession, the Bears defeated R.J. Reynolds (47-33), Martinsville (78-6), East Wilkes (48-33), North Stokes (57-21) and Grayson County (48-33) to take the championship in the dual-team tournament. It was the second week in a row that the six-time defending Northwest 1A Conference champions had won a tournament. The previous Saturday, Mount Airy won the team title at the McDonald’s Invitational, an individual-dual format tournament in Virginia.
In Alleghany, the opening match against RJR was an immediate challenge, as the 4A Demons proved to be the Bears’ equal in the weight classes where they had a competitor. Mount Airy received forfeits at 113, 126, 132 and 220 pounds, while allowing just one walkover themselves, at 106. The Bears won three straight contested matches at 138, 145 and 152, where Connor Medvar won by technical fall and then Franklin Bennett and Matthew Gilley won by pin. Reynolds won the next three weight classes and still had a chance to win going to 195 pounds, but Jackson Tumbarello scored a pin over Andre Ugboh to decide it.
Martinsville brought just four wrestlers to the match and got its only points when the Bears once again conceded at 106, having brought just one wrestler who could make either 106 or 113. Robert Taylor won by pin at 120, Medvar by pin at 138, and Bennett by pin at 145 in the only other contested matches.
The match against East Wilkes, a team that the Bears defeated in last year’s 1A dual-team state playoffs, went similarly to the one with Reynolds. The match opened up at 126 pounds, which was favorable for Mount Airy, as Trevin Robinson opened with a pin. After receiving a forfeit at 132, Medvar went to 3-0 on the evening with a pin.
The Cardinals answered back when Austin Bauguess edged Bennett 7-6 at 145 pounds, and then the 152 and 160 weight classes went to East by pin, with Chandler Luffman beating Gilley and Dustin Blackburn downing Josiah Johnson. At this point, the Bears were holding a slim 18-15 lead in the team score. Luke Leonard got Mount Airy back on track with a pin of Kyle Thompson at 170, but the Cardinals’ Charles Collins pinned Cameron Moore at 182 to make the score 24-21.
The Bears blew it open in the higher weights. Tumbarello pinned William Comer at 195, Olvera did the same to Caleb Combs at 220, and Matthew Bagley pinned Cody Dowell at 285. The last of those secured the team victory for Mount Airy, which had to concede 106 and voluntarily conceded the irrelevant 120-pound match.
Next up was league rival North Stokes, which had to forfeit five weight classes to the Bears during the course of their match. The teams had met in a tri-meet in Danbury just a few days before, but this one wasn’t as close as that one had been. Mount Airy again conceded 106, and also chose to forfeit 285 at the end of the match, with the outcome already decided.
Stokes’ Clayton Utt actually won the first contested match when he beat Taylor by a point at 120 pounds, 8-7. But three forfeits meant the Bears led 18-9 at the time that Medvar scored a pin over James Stevens at 138. Bennett followed with a 5-3 decision over Lucas Utt at 145, and then Gilley pinned Ethan Puckett at 152, giving the Bears a commanding 33-9 edge. Leonard then pinned Dakota Taylor at 160 for a 39-9 edge.
Stokes’ Mitchell Petree pinned Johnson at 170, but Tumbarello dropped to 182 for this match and pinned the Vikings’ Garret Smith. Two forfeit wins for the Bears followed before Mount Airy conceded at 285.
The Grayson match saw a number of wrestlers on both teams banged up, and Bears head coach Cody Atkins had to concede some weight classes he had been able to contest in the earlier matches. He moved Emily Keene down to 106. where she received her fifth forfeit win of the day, but in using her there, had to concede at 113. The Bears also forfeited at 120, 126 and 132. When the Blue Devils’ Dawson Allen slipped past Medvar for an 8-6 decision at 138, Mount Airy trailed 27-6. Bennett scored a pin at 145, but the Devils’ Dalton Biggs pinned Gilley at 152 and the team score was 33-12 with six weight classes left.
The Bears won all of them. Luke Leonard won by pin at 160 over Zack Rivera. Grayson had to forfeit at 170 and 182, cutting the deficit to 33-30 with three matches to go and Tumbarello and Olvera on deck. They both won by pin, and Olvera’s pin of Wesley Childress clinched both the match win and the tournament championship for the Bears. Bagley ended it with a flourish, pinning Devonte Cox at 285.
Last Thursday night, Mount Airy visited North Stokes and wrestled a tri-meet with the Vikings and Walkertown. The Bears beat North 40-34, with Medvar, Bennett, Gilley, Leonard, Tumbarello and Olvera will winning contested matches. The Walkertown match was a 54-24 blowout, in which Bennett, Traven Thompson, Leonard, Tumbarello, Bagley and Olvera all had match wins.
The Bears currently have a 7-2 record in dual meets. They will compete in the Foothills Duals at East Wilkes High School on Saturday.
