Eagles place 4th at W. Wilkes event

Surry Central’s Sam Whitaker (right) reached the consolation semifinals at 182 pounds at the C.H. Necessary Invitational held at West Wilkes over the weekend. John Cate | The News

John Cate | The News Surry Central’s Sam Whitaker (right) reached the consolation semifinals at 182 pounds at the C.H. Necessary Invitational held at West Wilkes over the weekend. - John Cate | The News Carter Snow, shown here in a match earlier this season, has a 9-2 record this season at 106 pounds for the Golden Eagles. -

MILLERS CREEK — Following up on the school’s first outright Western Piedmont 2A wrestling title in more than a decade, Surry Central is taking part in a challenging schedule of non-conference tournaments in the early part of the 2019-20 season.

On Saturday, the Golden Eagles traveled to West Wilkes High School, where Central and 11 other schools competed in an all-day individual tournament. As a team, the Eagles finished fourth overall. Jeremiah Price won the tournament title at 145 pounds, and four other Central wrestlers were place-winners. Brenden Pack placed fourth at 120, Jaylon Jones was fourth at 132, Karson Crouse claimed third place at 152, and Stephen Campbell took second place at 195.

Price had to win three matches to take his title. He had a bye in the first round of the tournament, then faced Daniel Edwards of North Wilkes in the quarterfinals. He ended that match quickly, with a pin in 53 seconds. In the semifinals, he crushed Glenn’s Jacob Valade on a 17-2 technical fall early in the second period. This sent him to the finals against the host school’s Dylan Ball, a 2019 state qualifier who already finished third in a tournament earlier this season. Price outlasted him for a 15-12 decision.

Pack reached the third-place match before falling to Dawson Cody of Fred T. Foard, 11-3. Jones started out by pinning a wrestler from 4A West Forsyth, then lost to Mark Lyons of West Davidson before downing Baden Embry of East Davidson to make the third-place match, where he dropped a narrow 11-9 decision to Ethan Carter of 4A Glenn.

Crouse lost his semifinal match to the host school’s Dennis Edwards. But he came back with a 12-5 decision over Martin Tucker of East Davidson, then faced West Forsyth’s Seth Perkins in the consolation final and defeated him 10-5 for the bronze.

Campbell beat two wrestlers from much larger schools to make it to the championship round. After an opening-round bye, Campbell beat Avery Salerno of West Forsyth with a pin in just 71 seconds. In the semis, Tashane Elder of Southwest Guilford fell by pin with just eight seconds left in the opening period. In the finals, he lost a decision to Alex Roland of host West Wilkes, 7-1.

No other local teams competed in the C.H. Necessary this season, but conference rival Atkins was present, along with several other 2A, 3A and 4A teams, plus 1A Thomas Jefferson.

The Golden Eagles will travel to Sparta on Thursday night to compete in the Alleghany Quad, and then take part in the “Big A” Memorial Tournament on Saturday at Starmount High School.

Surry Central’s Sam Whitaker (right) reached the consolation semifinals at 182 pounds at the C.H. Necessary Invitational held at West Wilkes over the weekend. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_DSC_0202.jpg Surry Central’s Sam Whitaker (right) reached the consolation semifinals at 182 pounds at the C.H. Necessary Invitational held at West Wilkes over the weekend. John Cate | The News Carter Snow, shown here in a match earlier this season, has a 9-2 record this season at 106 pounds for the Golden Eagles. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_DSC_0241.jpg Carter Snow, shown here in a match earlier this season, has a 9-2 record this season at 106 pounds for the Golden Eagles. John Cate | The News

Eagles’ Price takes individual title at 145

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.