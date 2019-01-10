Too close for comfort

The road to the Western Piedmont 2A Conference Championship has run through North Surry for many years. The Greyhounds completed an improbable comeback against West Stokes to keep their conference championship hopes alive in 2019.

The stars aligned for the Hounds in their 38-37 win over the Wildcats. North Surry overcame a 31-7 deficit to tie the match at 37. Tiebreakers ultimately went the way of the Greyhounds, keeping North Surry undefeated in conference play.

“Hats off to West Stokes,” said Greyhound coach Eric Jessup. “Those guys worked their tails off over the summer.”

West Stokes started the meet up 18-0 in the first three matches, starting with a forfeit victory in the 106-pound match. Landon Neal and Carson Goins added to the Wildcats’ lead by each earning pinfall victories in the 113 and 120 matches.

North Surry got on the board when Landon Hiatt defeated Matthew Helms by a 9-3 decision in the 126 match. Hiatt’s decision win was the first of only four decision victories in the meet.

The 132 match was the second decision win of the night, once again going the way of North Surry. Jake Lawson cut the score to 18-7 with a 12-2 major decision victory.

Evan Wall put West up 24-7 with a pinfall win in the second period of the of the 138 match.

The next two matches were decision victories that went the way of the Wildcats. Phillip Lowman went over Toby Pyles by a 14-5 margin, and Noah Hall defeated Jessie Avila 10-5.

Down 31-7 heading into the 160-pound match, it was put up or shut up for the Greyhounds. Brandon Goins got the ball rolling for North Surry with the first first-period pinfall victory of the night, pinning Zackary Blankenship in 1:29.

After going eight matches without either team earning a first-period pinfall, North Surry got three in a row in 160, 170, and 182. Quinn Walker and Hunter Burrell followed in Goins’ footsteps with victories in 50 seconds and 21 seconds, respectively.

North still trailed 31-25 after winning three straight matches. Riley Jenkins tied the score at 31 by pinning Bryan Gordon with just one second left in the second period. Luke Johnsohn earned a first-period win over Kenneth Martin to give North its first lead of the day at 37-31.

It all came down to the 285 match between West Stokes’ Christian Perez and North Surry’s Worth Wilkinson. In the longest match of the night, Perez pinned Wilkinson in 4:59 to tie the score at 37-37.

With the score tied at the end of the 14 matches, the teams turned to a list of tiebreakers. No winner could be determined with the first few tiebreakers, including least penalty points, most pinfall victories, and most technical falls.

North Surry was finally awarded the victory by having scored the most first points in the meet.

With the win, the Hounds improved to 4-0 in WPAC competition. North Surry will travel to Surry Central tonight, with the winner likely to take home the conference title.

By Cory Smith

