Bears place third at N. Wilkes tournament

HAYS — Another power-packed tournament led to another high finish for the Mount Airy wrestling team over the weekend.

The Granite Bears joined 11 other teams on Saturday morning for the Royal Viking Classic hosted by North Wilkes High School and finished third overall as a team with 132 points. Nine Granite Bears made either the championship or consolation finals, including individual titles for Franklin Bennett (126 pounds), Jackson Tumbarello (182) and Eric Olvera (220).

Daniel Olvera (138) and Armando Estrada (160) reached the championship final in their weight classes and finished second. Wrestlers in the consolation finals included John Bennett (195) and Austin Tumbarello (152), who each finished third, and Nate Kiebler (285) and Justin Slate (113), who both placed fourth.

North Surry also competed in the event, with Kaleb Martin placing third at 120 pounds, Hunter Burrell placing third at 182, and Riley Jenkins fourth at 195.

Franklin Bennett pinned his way to the title. He opened up with Brandon Vickers of North Wilkes, taking him down 31 seconds into the second period. His semifinal match with Branson Miller of West Wilkes went into the third period before Bennett finished him at 4:23. The final, against Lucas Keller of North Iredell, finished late in the second period at 3:26.

Jackson Tumbarello’s path to the title began with an opening-round bye. In the semifinals, he decisioned John Shepard of West Wilkes 4-2, then downed Garrett Smith of Uwharrie Charter Academy 7-4 in the finals.

Eric Olvera also had to wrestle an Uwharrie entrant in the finals. The charter school is one of the top 1A teams in the East, but to get that far, Olvera first beat Julian Lopez of West Forsyth, whom he pinned in 52 seconds, and then blanked Alex Rowland of West Wilkes 4-0. He faced Uwharrie’s Sergio Saldana in the championship final and beat him 4-3.

Daniel Olvera’s tournament opened with pins over Caison Houck of North Wilkes (3:18) and Bryce Deaton of North Iredell (1:52). In the final, he lost a 15-12 decision to Dylan Ball of West Wilkes. Estrada got a bye in the first round, then beat Worth Martin of Forbush 5-3. In the final, he lost 5-1 to Dustin Blackburn of East Wilkes.

Austin Tumbarello lost in the semifinals at 152, but bounced back to beat Chandler Luffman of East Wilkes in the third-place match. John Bennett lost in the semifinals to a wrestler from West Forsyth, but then pinned Uwharrie’s Lucas Wright in the consolation bracket and faced North Surry’s Jenkins in the third-place match. He pinned Jenkins in 2:03 to take bronze.

Jenkins had earlier beaten Wright 7-3 in the quarterfinals before losing to Dallas Rash of West Wilkes in the semifinals. He earned his spot in the consolation final by pinning Kole Money of East Wilkes a minute into the third period.

Martin opened the 120-pound class by pinning Forbush’s Hayden Price in 77 seconds. He lost to Hayden Waddell of Uwharrie in the semis, but then pinned Ariel Lagunas of North Wilkes to reach the third-place match, where he wrestled Price a second time. The Forbush grappler avoided being pinned, but Martin still won 7-3.

Burrell, the other Greyhound to place, opened with a 9-4 decision over Hunter Shumate of North Wilkes. He lost 3-1 to Uwharrie’s Garrett Smith in the semis, but then pinned Ayden Parker of East Wilkes at 5:10 of the third period.

Kiebler pinned his first foe and then was pinned by his second. He pinned David Eldridge of West Forsyth to reach the consolation final and then finally had a match that didn’t end in a pin, falling by decision to Jake Shepherd of West Wilkes. Slate fell in the consolation finals to Kole Lambert of East Wilkes after splitting his first two matches.

West Wilkes ended up winning the tournament as a team.

The Bears will return to action at a tri-meet at Carroll County High School on Wednesday before hosting East Surry and Bishop McGuinness for Senior Night on Friday night.

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

