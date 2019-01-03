Cards recognize four seniors

Cory Smith | The News East Surry sophomore Austin Vernon (back) improved to 15-0 with a technical fall victory in Thursday’s meet. - Cory Smith | The News East Surry seniors Joseph Becker (left), Kyle Vaillancourt (back) Victor Bacho (center), and Mitchell Edwards. - Cory Smith | The News Joseph Becker (red & white) earned win on his senior night with a first-period pin. - Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Joshua Pack (red & white) pulled out a last-second reversal for an 11-9 win in the 152-pound match against East Wilkes. - -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Four Cardinal seniors took to the mats for the final time inside East Surry High School Thursday night.

Joseph Becker, Kyle Vaillancourt, Mitchell Edwards, and Victor Bacho were honored before East Surry’s dual meet against the visiting East Wilkes Cardinals as part of Senior Night. Becker, Vaillancourt, and Edwards each walked away with victories, while Bacho was unable to compete due to an injury.

East Wilkes came out swinging and took seven of the first nine matches, eventually winning the meet 47-32. The Wilkes Cardinals improved to 15-9 with Thursday’s win, while the Surry Cardinals dropped to 8-4 on the season.

East Wilkes took a 6-0 advantage out of the gate thanks to a forfeit victory in the 106-pound match.

Following the opening forfeit was one of the nights more anticipated matches, at 113 between Wilkes’ Kole Lambert and Surry’s Austin Vernon. Lambert had won 15 matches coming into Thursday’s meet, while Vernon led East Surry with a team-high 14 wins and a perfect slate in the 2018-2019 season.

Vernon grabbed his 15th victory of the season with a technical fall in the second round. Vernon led 14-1 entering the second period, and a quick nearfall gave him the win and put East on the board with five points.

The 120 match followed suit with Daniel Ferguson, an East Wilkes sophomore with a 15-2 record, taking on East Surry sophomore Jacob Haywood. The first of three matches to enter the third period, Ferguson trailed in points before pulling out a pinfall in the final minute.

Haywood trailed 4-6 coming into the second period, but quickly took a 9-8 advantage with a nearfall. Haywood outscored Ferguson 9-2 in the second period to take a 13-8 lead.

Ferguson made it 13-10 with a reversal in the third period, but was running out of time to catch up to Haywood in points. Ferguson managed to get his 16th win of the season with a pinfall with just 46.7 seconds remaining.

East Wilkes took an 18-5 lead following a pinfall victory in the 126 match. Dylan Vandeventer bested East Surry’s Tyson Tilley in 50 seconds to give the visiting Cardinals a 13-point team advantage.

Two wrestlers on East Wilkes’ squad boasted a record of 20 or more wins entering Thursday’s match. The first to compete Thursday was team leader Jesse Aguilar in the 132 match. Auguilar held a 6-0 lead over East Surry’s Trace Tilley in the third period but struggled to put the freshman away.

Tilley resisted being pinned for more than five-and-a-half minutes before Aguilar ended the match. Aguilar’s win made his season record 24-1.

An unsportsmanlike penalty on East Wilkes subtracted a point from its total, making the lead 23-5. The Wilkes Cardinals made up for the penalty with forfeit victories in the 138 and 145 matches to take a 35-5 lead.

The final match of the night to enter the third period was the 152-pound bout between Surry’s Joshua Pack and Wilkes’ Chandler Luffman. Pack, whose season record was 13-2 entering the night, looked to be headed for a match against Wilkes’ Austin Bauguess, who sat at 19-1 on the season. Instead, Baugess moved down to 145.

Pack had his hands full with Luffman, however, in a match that went down to the final seconds. Pack never trailed in the match, but the score was tied at 2-2, 4-4, and 9-9 before the East Surry sophomore scored a last-second reversal to take the match 11-9.

East Wilkes’ second 20+ win wrestler was Dustin Blackburn, who got his 23rd win of the season with a second-period pin over East Surry’s Ethan Easter. Blackburn’s win put East Wilkes up 41-8 in what would be the meet’s deciding match.

East Surry’s Joe Becker and Nathan Cox each earned pinfall victories in less than a minute in the 170- and 182-pound matches, making the score 41-20. Kole Money recorded East Wilkes’ final win of the night with a 21-second win in the 195 match to round out the 47-point performance for the visitors.

Vaillancourt was awarded a forfeit victory at 220 to set up the final match of the night. Mitchell Edwards improved to 7-0 with the fastest win of the night, pinning Caleb Combs in just 19 seconds.

Despite the late flurry from East Surry, East Wilkes won the meet 47-32.

The East Surry Cardinals look to bounce back when they travel to Virginia for the Ford Memorial Duals on Saturday in Galax. The East Wilkes Cardinals are active Saturday as well and will compete in the Royal Viking Classic at North Wilkes.

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

