North, Central shine at Lilly Duals

Cory Smith | The News North Surry’s Reid Walker applies a steel ring to an opponent earlier this season. - John Cate | The News North Surry’s Toby Pyles, shown here in a match from the Granite Bear Invitational last month, helped the Greyhounds win three dual matches at the Lilly Duals on Dec. 29. - John Cate | The News The Greyhounds’ Quinn Walker won 11-0 at 170 pounds against North Davidson to give his team a 22-point lead in the Dec. 29 Lilly Duals. - John Cate | The News Surry Central’s Steven Cambell, shown here in a match against an East Surry wrestler earlier this season, handed North Davidson standout Shawn Tibet only his third defeat of 2018-19 by pinning him at 182 pounds. - - John Cate | The News Surry Central’s Daniel Valenzuela and his teammates went 2-2 at the Lilly Duals on Dec. 29. - -

LEXINGTON — Neither North Surry nor Surry Central took much time off from the mats during the holiday season.

Both Western Piedmont 2A Conference teams partook in the first-ever Granite Bear Invitational on December 22 and were back in action the following Saturday. North also competed (and won) at Ashe County on December 27.

The Lilly Duals took place on December 29 and, in addition to North Surry and Surry Central, featured High Point Central, North Davidson, Jay M. Robinson, and the host West Davidson.

The West Davidson Dragons finished the meet 4-0 as a team with victories over High Point (60-24), North Surry (54-29), Robinson (66-15), and Surry Central (39-38).

The Golden Eagles came the closest to knocking off the host Dragons. Central actually led going into the 285-pound match.

West Davidson started the match with a 3-0 advantage when William Simmerson earned an 8-5 decision victory over Surry Central’s Carter Snow at 106. The Eagles responded with pinfall victories by Brenden Pack and Johnny Hernandez at 113 and 120 and a technical fall from Connor Medvar at 126. Medvar leads the team with a 20-2 record.

Surry Central’s lead of 17-3 was nearly slashed when West Davidson’s Mark Lyons and Hunter Mclemore each got six points for pinfall victories. Both Lyons and Mclemore sit at 18-3 on the season.

Now up just two points, Karson Crouse pulled the Eagles ahead with a 14-12 decision win over Tyler Biggerstaff in 145. Matthew White made it 26-15 in Surry Central’s favor with a pinfall victory in 152.

Dayshawn Whiterner and Dallas Thomas put the Dragons back in the lead, 27-26, with back-to-back pinfall wins in 160 and 170. Golden Eagle Steven Cambell gave Surry Central the advantage once again with a pinfall victory against West’s Austin Barbee.

The Eagles led 32-27 with just three matches left. Kaden Harden defeated Central’s Aaron Cave at 195, but Daniel Valenzuela cancelled out Harden’s six points with six of his own at 220.

It all came down to the 285-pound match between Central’s David Laura and West’s Riley Martin. With Central up 38-33, only a pinfall would give West six points and the win. A technical fall would only earn five points and a decision victory three or four.

With the match on the line, Martin scored a pinfall victory over Laura to give the Dragons the win.

The Golden Eagles made up for the one-point defeat with a 54-21 win over Robinson and a 68-12 thrashing of HPC. However, Surry Central was put in another tight spot against North Davidson.

Surry Central took most of the lighter weight classes, while North Davidson did so with the heavier classes. Snow, Pack, and Medvar each earned pinfall victories to put the Eagles up 18-0.

Kendred Tetter pinned Hernandez to get the Knights on the board, but the Eagles responded with pinfall wins by Jaylon Jones at 132 and Logan Priddy at 138. Crouse made it 35-6 with a technical fall victory at 145.

The Knights have three wrestlers with at least 22 wins this season. The first to do battle against Surry Central was Carlos Mize at 152. Mize, who currently stands at 22-0 on the season, defeated Matthew White via pinfall for six points.

Mize’s win was the first of three straight for the Knights. After the taking the 152, 160, and 170 matches, things didn’t look good for Central as the next Knight to take the mat was Shawn Tibet for the 182 match.

Tibet came out of Saturday’s meet with his 25th win, but he also suffered his third loss of the season. Cambell pinned Tibet to put the Eagles up 41-24.

North Davidson’s only path to victory was three-straight pinfalls…and that’s exactly what it did. Tanner Jordan, David Green, and Carson Scott led the Knights to a 42-41 win with pinfall victories at 195, 220, and 285.

North Surry finished 3-1 overall, with the Greyhounds’ lone lost being against the Dragons, 54-29. Two of the Hounds’ victories were blowouts (def. HPC 51-28, def. Robinson 66-18), while one was nearly in single digits.

North Surry’s Luke Wagner made it 6-0 for the Hounds with a pinfall win over North Davidson’s Seth Boone at 106. The Knights tied the meet up 6-6 due to a Greyhound forfeit at 113.

The teams traded victories once again, with Kaleb Martin winning for the Hounds at 120 and Kendred Tetter winning for the Knights at 126.

North Surry was finally able to jump ahead with three-straight wins at 132, 138, and 145. Greyhounds Jake Lawson, Adam Martin, and Toby Pyles each won their respective match via pinfall, giving North Surry a 30-12 meet advantage.

Similar to the Knights match against Surry Central, a win from Mize ended his opponents streak. However, after Mize won the 152 match, North Surry’s Brandon Goins bounced back for the Hounds with a pinfall victory over Nico Wright at 160. Quinn Walker made it 40-18 with an 11-0 decision win at 170.

North Davidson won three of the final four matches. Two were via pinfall (220, 285) and the 182 match saw Tibet defeat North Surry’s Tye Smith on a 15-2 decision. However, the Knights needed to win all four matches and get at least three pins, and didn’t do so. This allowed North Surry to take one of its three victories of the day.

West Davidson finished the meet a perfect 4-0, followed by North Surry and North Davidson at 3-1, Surry Central at 2-2, and HPC and Robinson at 0-4.

North Surry will begin the new year with a conference meet at Forbush on January 4. Surry Central’s first meet of 2019 won’t be until January 8 when the Eagles host Forbush.

North Surry’s Reid Walker applies a steel ring to an opponent earlier this season. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_DSC_0448.jpg North Surry’s Reid Walker applies a steel ring to an opponent earlier this season. Cory Smith | The News North Surry’s Toby Pyles, shown here in a match from the Granite Bear Invitational last month, helped the Greyhounds win three dual matches at the Lilly Duals on Dec. 29. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_tobypyles.jpg North Surry’s Toby Pyles, shown here in a match from the Granite Bear Invitational last month, helped the Greyhounds win three dual matches at the Lilly Duals on Dec. 29. John Cate | The News The Greyhounds’ Quinn Walker won 11-0 at 170 pounds against North Davidson to give his team a 22-point lead in the Dec. 29 Lilly Duals. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_quinnwalker.jpg The Greyhounds’ Quinn Walker won 11-0 at 170 pounds against North Davidson to give his team a 22-point lead in the Dec. 29 Lilly Duals. John Cate | The News Surry Central’s Steven Cambell, shown here in a match against an East Surry wrestler earlier this season, handed North Davidson standout Shawn Tibet only his third defeat of 2018-19 by pinning him at 182 pounds. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_stevencambell.jpg Surry Central’s Steven Cambell, shown here in a match against an East Surry wrestler earlier this season, handed North Davidson standout Shawn Tibet only his third defeat of 2018-19 by pinning him at 182 pounds. John Cate | The News Surry Central’s Daniel Valenzuela and his teammates went 2-2 at the Lilly Duals on Dec. 29. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_val.jpg Surry Central’s Daniel Valenzuela and his teammates went 2-2 at the Lilly Duals on Dec. 29. John Cate | The News

Hounds, Eagles wrestling active through the holidays

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith