Bears pin down 2nd in RJR Invitational

WINSTON-SALEM — A week after sweeping aside a strong field in its own holiday tournament, the Mount Airy wrestling team nearly did the same to another one upon returning from a Christmas break.

The Granite Bears were one of 13 teams invited to Friday’s R.J. Reynolds Invitational in Winston-Salem, where the team once again competed against wrestlers from much larger schools and again had little problem doing so. Mount Airy didn’t win this one, but the Bears did finish in second place, just a one and a half points behind team winner Southeast Guilford. Seven Mount Airy wrestlers reached the championship match, and Armando Estrada claimed the title at 160 pounds. Two others reached the consolation finals, with one finishing third and the other fourth.

Joining Estrada in reaching the championship final were Daniel Olvera at 138, Austin Tumbarello at 152, Jackson Tumbarello at 182, John Bennett at 195, Eric Olvera at 220 and Nate Kiebler at 285. Austin Tumbarello was pinned in the final by Danarieus Powe of Thomasville, who won his third individual title of the 2018-19 season. Daniel Olvera lost by decision to Matthew Heras of Northwest Guilford, Bennett fell by decision to Brett Shreve of Southeast Guilford, and Eric Olvera to Stephen Vega of Northwest Guilford. Kiebler beat wrestlers from Thomasville and Northwest Guilford before losing in the finals.

Jackson Tumbarello may have had the toughest assignment of anyone. The junior rolled through his bracket, but had to face Northwest Guilford’s Chris Garrison in the finals. Garrison, who won the 4A state individual title at 170 pounds back in February and finished third in the nation at the Interstate 64 Tournament back in October, pinned Tumbarello at the 5:32 mark of the third period. Nearly all his matches this season, including his only other one in the RJR, have ended in first-period pins.

Estrada’s run through the 160-pound bracket ended with a first-period pin against Northwest Guilford’s Jevan Wells in 1:45.

At 126 pounds, Franklin Bennett lost in the quarterfinals, but wrestled his way back through the consolation bracket to take third place. Justin Slate also lost in the quarters, but he made it to the consolation final before settling for fourth.

The Bears are off until after the New Year. They will compete again on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 in the Royal Viking Classic, another individual dual event, at North Wilkes High School.

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.